HENDERSONVILLE — Avery County sports history was made on Thursday, Jan. 26, as Lily Flores, a freshman at Avery County High School, became a state qualifier for the North Carolina wrestling championships.
Flores finished in third place at 152 lbs. in the first Women’s Western Regional, which took place last week at North Henderson High School. There were 37 schools represented at the event out of the possible 61 western regional schools.
In the first round, Flores was winning by an 8-3 margin against Shannon Gobble from Enka High School when she made an error and was pinned. Flores mentally refocused and set her sights on qualifying for the state tournament through the consolation bracket. In +6 consolation semifinals, she had to go into overtime to win 13-11 against Keely Brown of Brevard High School. The consolation finals match featured an opponent from East Henderson, Sophie Lamondro, whom Flores defeated by 11-3 major decision.
Flores will now wrestle February 3 and 4 at the NCHSAA/NCUSA state tournament at RISE Indoor Sports in Advance, NC. The NCHSAA will officially sanction women’s wrestling beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Female team will then be able to vie for individual and team state titles.
“Growing up with two older brothers, I’ve always had the desire and motivation to prove myself not only to others, but to myself, that I can do challenging things,” Flores said regarding her performance. “All I want is to let other girls know that they also have this opportunity to create the amazing and strong bond of a wrestling team. I see young girls who wrestle and I can only think of the path that I as a girl in wrestling can provide for them.”
Flores also gives special recognition to a group of people who have helped her achieve this accomplishment.
“Kent Hayes, along with Kevin Suddreth, provided me with the idea of wrestling. Not only did they believe that I could achieve great things in the world of wrestling, but they encouraged me,” she said. “Alongside me are my coaches, Hank Hardin, Hunter Starling and Matthew Dunn. They have prepared me for this amazing moment. I not only want to succeed in states for myself and ACHS, but for the future of Lady Viking Wrestling.”
Kelli Blackburn contributed reporting for this story.
