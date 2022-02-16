SPARTA — Entering the 1A Western Regional wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Avery Vikings had already won another dual team state championship and were poised to defend its regional title against schools across the western half of North Carolina.
Entering as heavy favorites to retain its regional crown, the Big Red only tightened its grip and cemented its claim of compiling one of the greatest four-year stints in the storied history of NC high school wrestling, as Avery qualified a record 11 wrestlers for this weekend’s state championships in Greensboro, running away with the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional title at Alleghany High School.
Avery grapplers Ben Jordan (113 pounds), Kenneth Pritz (120 pounds), Ethan Shell (138 pounds), Jon Jon Cable (145 pounds) and Levi Andrews (285 pounds) were all crowned as regional champions. Teammates Grant Reece (126 pounds), Bradley Parker (160 pounds) and Seth Blackledge (170 pounds) were runners-up in their respective bracket, while Cooper Foster (106 pounds) and Tristan Adams (152 pounds) earned a third-place finish. Grayson Hoilman (220 pounds) stepped up to replace injured senior Zach Vance to place fourth in the tournament, giving the Vikings 11 wrestlers out of the 14 total weight classes to qualify to compete at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships.
“Of the 11 we have qualified, five of those are freshmen or sophomores,” Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said. “It was a very hostile arena, with a strong anti-Avery sentiment from the whole arena. We found ourselves in the same place we’ve been most of the year, placed behind Robbinsville, and we had to pull it out in the finals.”
Avery demonstrated its consistency and strength up and down the lineup.
In the 106-pound tournament, Foster received a bye to the quarterfinals, where he faced Robbinsville’s Alexis Panama in the quarterfinals, falling by a 12-2 major decision. In the consolation bracket, Foster earned a win by fall over Langtree Charter Academy’s Tanner Lewis, followed by a 11-0 major decision victory against Mount Airy’s Jack Martin. In the consolation semis, Foster earned a 3-2 decision win against Starmount opponent Ian Jones to clinch a state tournament berth, then finished his event with a 13-2 major decision victory against Rosman’s Kreed Smith to earn third place.
Jordan received a by in the 113-pound tournament, then won consecutive matches by pinfall, a quarterfinal win over East Wilkes’ Alan Lopez and a semifinal victory over Swain County’s Kale Stephenson. In the championship match, Jordan won by 8-2 decision against opponent Marcos Sagahon of Alleghany.
Pritz did not receive an opening round bye in the 120-pound tournament, but it didn’t prevent him from claiming a gold medal. Pritz pinned Bessemer City’s Karsen Bradshaw in the first period to advance to the quarterfinal round, where he then dispatched of Swain’s John Parton by first period pinfall. In his semifinal bout, Pritz was an 8-2 decision winner against Rosman’s Brandon Ropp, then was victorious in the championship match over Robbinsville’s Logan Hyde by second period pinfall.
“Kenny getting a pin and bonus points was huge,” Dunn said.
Reece received a first-round bye in the 126-pound bracket, and was victorious in his first match against South Stokes’ Nathan Grogan, winning by first period pinfall. Reece followed his win with a semifinal victory over Swain County’s Owen Craig to reach the finals. in the championship match, Reece was defeated by second period fall against defending state champion, Robbinsville’s Jayden Nowell.
Viking freshmen Mason Bentley made a strong showing for himself in his first regional championship, wrestling at 132 pounds. Bentley won by 3-1 decision in his opening round bout over Mountain Heritage’s Tucker Fox. In the quarterfinal round, however, Bentley lost by fall to eventual state placer, Starmount’s Cole Nixon. In the consolation bracket, Bentley made headway, winning by third period pinfall over Mountain Island Charter School’s Curtis Helms, then advanced into the consolation semifinals after a win by 7-4 decision over Elkin’s Alejandro Lopez. In the consolation semifinal round, however, Bentley fell one win shy of clinching a state qualifier position, as he was on the short end of a 7-4 decision to Mount Airy’s John (Alex) Cox.
Shell again demonstrated his dominance in the 138-pound weight class, as the senior won four consecutive matches by pinfall. Shell defeated Murphy’s Zach Kessler in 23 seconds in his first round match, followed by a pin in 1:07 against Alleghany’s Cameron Worrick. Shell pinned Swain’s Adam Cotterman early in the second period to advance to the title match, where he pinned Robbinsville’s Zane Lucksavage in 1:53 for top honors.
Cable roared through his first three bouts with wins by pinfall in the 145-pound tournament, downing South Stokes’ Justin Joyce in the first round with a pin in 1:57, followed by a pinfall win in 1:39 over Mountain Island Charter School’s Joshua Oxendine. Cable won his semifinal bout by pin with three seconds remaining in the bout over Mountain Heritage’s Jesse Lopez, and finished his championship run with a win by 4-2 decision over Alleghany’s Koda Blythe.
Tristan Adams’ journey to the podium at 152 pounds began with a win over Langtree Charter Academy’s Keegan Lane by first period fall, followed by a win over Mitchell’s Austin Styles by fall in 50 seconds. In the semifinal round, Adams was tripped up by narrow 4-3 decision against Cherryville’s Chase Miller. Undaunted, Adams won his final two bouts, a win by fall in 2:21 over South Stokes’ Austin Evans, and a victory by second period pin in his third-place match over East Wilkes opponent Dylan Ramage.
Avery senior Bradley Parker qualified for states with a runner-up finish at 160 pounds that included his milestone 100th career victory as a Viking. Parker earned a first-round bye, then won by fall over South Stokes opponent Cohen Jennings in the quarterfinal round. Parker then defeated Elkin’s Adrian Rodriguez by 18-2 tech fall to advance to the regional championship, where Parker was tied at 4-4 to opponent Isaac Stoker of Alleghany, forcing overtime. In the sudden victory extra session, Stoker earned a takedown for a 6-4 win.
Blackledge also earned runner-up honors in the 170-pound weight class, earning an opening-round bye before winning by 10-1 major decision over Cherokee’s Darius Saunooke. In the semifinal round, Blackledge earned a pin over Swain’s Gabriel Lillard to advance to the title match. In the championship round, Blackledge was topped, however, by 9-5 decision against opponent Connor Medvar of Mount Airy.
In the 182-pound bracket, senior Lane Hoilman won by fall over Mount Airy’s Luke Leonard, advancing to take on defending state champion Kyle Fink from Robbinsville. Fink earned a win by first-period fall to send Hoilman to the consolation bracket. In his next bout, Hoilman returned to the winner’s circle with a victory by third-period pin over Cherokee’s J’ron Linebarry. In the third round of consolations, however, Hoilman was defeated by Cherryville’s Mason Grindstaff to end his tournament competition.
In the 195-pound tournament, Brandon Cabrera wrestled a pair of bouts, coming up short in his first round match against Robbinsville’s Kage Williams, and was unable to advance in the consolation bracket, falling by third-period fall to Bessemer City’s Nik Ellis.
At 220 pounds, Grayson Hoilman rose to the occasion to earn a fourth-place spot at the state championships. Hoilman won his opening round bout by first-period fall against Elkin’s William Santos. Hoilman then defeated Mountain Heritage’s Michael Woodard by second period pin to reach the semifinals. In the final four, Hoilman battled hard but fell by third-period fall to Robbinsville’s Ben Wachacha, dropping to the consolation round. In the consolation semis, Hoilman defeated Mt. Airy’s Sao Lennon by second period fall to clinch a top-four position. In the third-place match, Hoilman was defeated by Starmount’s Steven Sullivan.
“We were without senior stand out Dakota ‘Chicken’ Hoilman and state runner-up senior Zach Vance due to injuries. Grayson, a freshman, stepped into the lineup and qualified for states, earning huge points at regionals,” Dunn explained.
Levi Andrews continued his dominant season with his eyes on another state title. Andrews pinned North Stokes wrestler Arthur Sutton in 14 seconds in the opening round of the 285-pound tournament, followed by a pinfall win in 27 seconds over Mt. Airy’s Spencer Baldwin. In the semifinal round, Andrews downed Swain’s Kohlton Neadeau by fall in 49 seconds to advance to the championship match, where he again displayed his superiority with a 7-1 decision win Robbinsville’s Carlos Wesley.
In the overall team standings, Avery took top honors with 248.5 points. Robbinsville finished second overall with 240 points, and was the only school within 100 points of the winning Vikings total. Swain County placed third in team standings with 143.5 points, with Mount Airy (142 points) and Cherryville (103 points) rounding out the top five finishers. Mitchell and Rosman tied for 10th place overall with 60 team points.
“The Western region is far stronger than the East. There is some concern that Robbinsville, the top-ranked team all year, and Avery eliminated too many wrestlers or potential points by eliminating top wrestlers from being able to make the state competition. Without a doubt, Lane Hoilman and Mason Bentley would have placed top in the Eastern Regional (tournament). This helps Uwharrie out a ton with both top seeds and more qualified,” Dunn said. “We face our largest and most difficult challenge yet, against the best 1A field in history including a hungry star-studded Robbinsville and a strong, well setup, and well-supplemented Uwharrie. We are undermanned and banged up, but we’re excited for the challenge. This is a special group that has defied expectations all year. It’s unreal what they have done.”
Avery will begin defense of its team state championship in Greensboro Coliseum beginning on Friday, Feb. 18, with quarterfinals action, with remaining championship and consolation rounds taking place on Saturday, Feb. 19.
