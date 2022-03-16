NEWLAND — Following a season that saw its share of adversity and a continued transition from the COVID-era of high school athletics, both Avery girls and boys basketball teams qualified for participation in the state 1A basketball playoffs last month.
With the conclusion of the state championship games last weekend, the Western Highlands Conference has released its All-WHC teams, with five Avery players receiving recognition for their efforts.
In girls basketball, senior Addie Beck, along with junior Cora Lee Hollifield and sophomore Zoie McClarrin, were recognized as all-conference for their season performances.
Beck, a six-foot, two-inch senior, was a force on the glass rebounding the basketball, averaging almost eight points and seven rebounds per contest for the Big Red, scoring a season-high 19 points in a Dec. 10, 2021, game against Watauga.
Hollifield, a five-foot, five-inch guard, averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest, including a season-high 20-point performance in Avery’s opening round state playoff overtime win at Bessemer City on Feb. 22.
McClarrin, a versatile five-foot, 10-inch combination guard/forward, averaged 9.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during her sophomore campaign, despite battling through illness and injury through a portion of the season. She scored a season-high 20 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting in a lopsided win over Madison on Feb. 9.
Two Avery boys varsity players, Landon Ingham and Jack Crenshaw, were named to the All-Western Highlands Conference team.
Ingham, a six-foot, three-inch junior guard, averaged 13.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, including a season-high total of 25 points in an 87-82 win over Watauga on Dec. 10.
Crenshaw, a six-foot, three-inch junior forward, averaged 10.2 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per contest, including a season-high 26 points in a 79-55 victory at Owen on Feb. 16, to go with seven games of 10 or more rebounds.
The full All-WHC teams for both the boys and girls, as well as individual awards, as are follows:
Girls:
Player of the Year: Alissa Cheek, Rosman
Offensive Player of the Year: Aubrie Snyder, Draughn
Defensive Player of the Year: Vega Deyton, Mountain Heritage
Coach of the Year: Susie Shelton, Mountain Heritage
Avery: Cora Lee Hollifield, Zoie McClarrin, Addie Beck
Draughn: Kaitlyn Kincaid, Jenna Abernathy, Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder
Madison: Leah Sawyer
Mitchell: Chandra Jenkins, Savannah Banks, Reagan Sparks
Mountain Heritage: Vega Deyton, Ava Webb, Ivy McGee, Kaydence Kooles, Lilly Neill, Keira Wilson
Owen: Carly Hancock, Maesyn Gardner, Mattie Lehman
Rosman: Reagan Chapman, Lexi Powell, Alissa Cheek
Boys
Player of the Year: Tim Hollifield, Mitchell
Offensive Player of the Year: Caden Hilemon, Madison
Defensive Player of the Year: Eli Tillery, Draughn
Avery: Landon Ingham, Jack Crenshaw
Draughn: Zaydin Pritchard, Brayden Schutt, Daylin Pritchard, Eli Tillery, Luke Rector
Madison: Caden Hilemon, Jacob Rice
Mitchell: Tim Hollifield, Ty Turbyfill, Ethan Willis, Konner Murphy
Mountain Heritage: Colby Capps, Gabe Silver, Max Smoker, Sage Austin
Owen: Cadyn Cook, Briggs Barker
Rosman: Andrew Stamey
