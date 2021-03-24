NEWLAND — Avery celebrated its final middle school home game of the spring football season on Tuesday, March 16, by jumping to a commanding first-half lead, holding off a second-half comeback attempt to send its eighth-grade class off in style in a 32-20 victory at Avery High School’s MacDonald Stadium.
Avery broke the ice with the first points of the game, taking less than two minutes during its opening series to find the end zone. Wide receiver Silas Garceau took the handoff on a jet sweep and dashed 19 yards to paydirt. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but Avery held a 6-0 lead with 6:02 remaining in the opening stanza.
Fortunes continued to turn badly for the visitors from Yancey County, as Avery’s special teams created a turnover and Cobe Townsend recovered a fumble on the ensuing Rebels kickoff return. The Vikings capitalized on the gaffe, as bruising running back Cael Dunn blasted his way through the Rebels defense, breaking several tackles on a 17-yard touchdown run. Another two-point conversion failed, but Avery had doubled its lead to 12-0 before the Rebels had even ran a single offensive play in the contest.
Avery’s defense showed it was going to be as stingy as the team’s offense was successful, stonewalling the Rebels on a fourth-down conversion attempt to regain possession of the football early in the second quarter.
The Jr. Vikings demonstrated often that it was able to move the football on the ground with the running of quarterback Weston Woody, Dunn, running back Oak Markland and the occasional wide receiver sweep by Garceau. Avery opted to take to the air late in the second quarter, however, to score its next points, when Woody connected with Garceau for a 17-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion was called back due to a penalty, and the Vikings could not convert on the repeat of the attempt, leaving Avery with an 18-0 lead.
Cane River gave the football back to Avery with less than a half-minute remaining. On the half’s final play from the Avery 40-yard line, Garceau received a backward pass from Woody and set up to himself throw downfield, but the CRMS rush forced Garceau to tuck the football and run, which proved a wise decision as he dodged and juked his way downfield, eventually stumbling over the goal line as time expired for a 60-yard touchdown. Townsend scored on a two-point conversion run to give Avery a commanding 26-0 halftime lead.
During the intermission, the Junior Vikings eighth-grade football players and cheerleaders were recognized, a sizable number of student-athletes that included cheerleaders Madeline Blum, Noemy Garcia, Isabella Macias, Sadie Ollis and Autumn Vance, along with eighth-grade football players Maddi Barrett, Noah Blair, Logan Brown, Aaron Calvert, Josh Carico, Silas Garceau, Landon Harmon, Johnathon Henson, Grayson Hoilman, Kaleb Liner, Dawson Nunley, Jayden Pyatte, Cobe Townsend and Weston Woody.
Cane River immediately showed that it wasn’t prepared to quit playing the second half due to a deficit. Kickoff returner Caden Carroll took the opening kickoff of the third quarter, found a seam, broke a tackle and scurried 75 yards down the CRMS sideline to the end zone for the first Rebel points of the game. A Lucas Hudgins conversion run cut Avery’s lead to 26-8 mere seconds into the third period.
Avery responded to the Cane River score with a big play of its own later in the period, when Oak Markland scored on a 54-yard touchdown run, propelling the Viking lead back to 24 points at 32-8. The score remained unchanged until Cane River put together a long scoring drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown run by Hudgins, drawing CRMS within 32-14 with 3:34 left in the contest.
On its second offensive play after Cane River’s latest score, Avery coughed up the football, which Cane River recovered and in short order converted into more points when Carroll again broke free, this time on a 38-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed, but Avery’s lead was reduced to 32-20.
Avery held the football and worked to run out the clock, but eventually turned the football over on downs. The defense rose to the occasion, however, pressuring Hudgins in the backfield and preventing Cane River from approaching the goal line for the balance of the game to secure the win.
