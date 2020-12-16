NEWLAND — Every four years or so, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association re-evaluates the status of high school athletics across the state to classify and align schools into conference affiliations based on a number of determining factors.
The next cycle of realigned conferences is scheduled to begin next August, so the association, in addition to the numerous challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, has begun the process of assignments and placement of the more than 400 member schools of the NCHSAA.
Realignment timeline
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the NCHSAA released its first draft of realigned conferences to member schools. From the initial draft comes a number of changes to Avery and other nearby schools.
It is noteworthy that the following scenarios are only in the “first draft” stage. Along the way there is a timeline the association uses to complete the process, with involvement and input from the member schools and athletic directors through appeals processes and conversation.
The current timeline set in place by the NCHSAA for the realignment process begins with the next key date of Jan. 8, 2021, the deadline schools have to submit concerns or suggested changes. Less than a week later, the dates of January 13 and 14 are key, when the NCHSAA Realignment Committee meets to review submissions and will put forward a second draft of realignment. From that point, schools will have a week to submit appeals to that latest draft. Those appeals will be taken under advisement by the Realignment Committee on January 27 (Eastern region appeals) and January 28 (Western region appeals).
As the month of February begins, the Realignment Committee will meet to consider appeals of its second draft, and on February 4 the committee will issue its third realignment draft, after which schools may for a third time issue an appeal, with a deadline of February 10 for that final appeals process. Should it be needed, the committee will review final appeals on Feb. 17, followed by submitting a proposal to the NCHSAA Board of Directors. In March, the board of directors will meet and vote on the final proposal from the Realignment Committee.
Where does Avery stand?
From the preliminary draft, Avery High School will remain as a 1A classification school. As previously reported by The AJT, enrollment figures are used to determine which classification a school would belong to for the next four years. Average daily membership (ADM) numbers, the enrollment data used by the NCHSAA, are still the top consideration for realignment, but unlike previous alignments, additional criteria were included in assessing a school’s classification and placement.
The NCHSAA announced in November that its board of directors approved a proposal that would include not just 2019-2020 ADM numbers, but also a three-year average of the state cup points for each school and three-year average of the Identified Student Percentage (ISP) figures for each school. The state cup points illustrate overall athletic department excellence, while the ISP numbers is reflective of the number of students at a school who receive some form of government assistance.
In early December, the NCHSAA announced that the highest annual data point for each school would be removed from the equation, notably to account for some abnormalities of figures that took place in the eastern part of the state due to recent natural disasters that skew figures there.
To reach its final equation, the Realignment Committee multiply ADM numbers by 50 percent to reveal the ADM score. The three-year average of the state cup points were multiplied by 25 percent to get a school’s state cup score, while the ISP amended two-year average was used, then multiplied by 25 percent to get the ISP score. With those figures reached, the committee added them together for a composite total deemed a “realignment score.” This result was then used to separate schools into eastern and western regions and furthermore into one of four classifications.
The NCHSAA also previously announced that it would no longer be using subdivisions to classify schools in high school football, lining up with the remaining sports in the association’s calendar.
With the release of its initial realignment draft, Avery is slated to remain in a yet-to-be-named conference with familiar Western Highlands Conference schools Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Madison and Owen. The lone change among the schools remaining from the most recent WHC is that Mountain Heritage was reclassified as a 1A school, dropping from its longtime 2A designation.
The Realignment Committee also added three new schools to its initial conference proposal for “Conference 42,” as Draughn and Patton high schools out of Burke County, as well as West Caldwell High School are assigned to the new conference. Draughn is classified as a 1A school as part of the new split conference, with Patton and West Caldwell joining Madison and Owen as 2A representatives in the proposed eight-team conference structure.
The new proposed conference would mean the departure of Polk County, which has been part of Avery’s conference since entering the league in 2005.
Statewide in all, 33 of the 61 new conferences proposed by the state are split conferences, which are apparently designed to keep teams closer to home in conference play.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said regarding the process. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
According to Avery Athletic Director Jay Smith, the new landscape of the proposed conference would benefit the high school in regard to travel within the conference while maintaining the high level of competition that the conference has become synonymous for since the WHC’s original iteration in the mid-1980s.
“Travel wise, it’s not a bad place for us to be. With some of the other people in the conference it may be some long drives, like from West Caldwell to Madison and vice versa. (But) I’m satisfied with it. An eight-team conference has been the thing we’ve always wanted,” Smith explained. “Polk has been a good rival and are good people, but they moved to 2A and things for them changed by the luck of the draw, I guess, as it moved them into playing closer competition.”
Looking beyond the borders of Big Red Country, Smith felt that many fellow conference schools may also feel comfortable with the initial realignment draft, although there are always potential exceptions.
“Most everybody should be satisfied with this. I know Mitchell is good with this, although I understand Polk in general isn’t happy going into the conference they’re assigned to,” Smith added. “It will be interesting to see how the schools from off the mountain respond. I understand that Draughn has petitioned for a long time to come up the mountain, so maybe there won’t be an issue.”
Should the schools remain unchanged, many contend that the level of competition conference-wide will see a marked increase across the sports landscape, as the five intact rivals would welcome three schools that bring a diversity of athletic credentials to the proverbial field or court.
“(It’s) pretty competitive competition, a little bit different from what we’re used to, with probably a whole lot of speed from off the mountain. The kicker is going to be that everyone has to go up the mountain or down the mountain a lot,” Smith added. “I don’t know that there’s a better option. Of course, I would love to have a strictly 1A conference, but that’s not going to happen in today’s world. I think we’re satisfied as of right now. I haven’t had a lot of opportunity to speak with all of our coaches at this point, but we are ready to roll and compete with whatever we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.