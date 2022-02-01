Editor’s Note: The following is the first of a two-part feature on the hire of new Avery Vikings Head Football Coach Ethan Farmer. This week’s feature introduces Farmer and describes his football journey to ACHS, with additional insight into the hire by ACHS Athletic Director Jay Smith, while next week’s feature will highlight Farmer’s coaching philosophy, the significance of his hire, community expectations and his own expectations of his players under his leadership.
NEWLAND — Following an extensive search and vetting of numerous applicants, Avery High School determined that the best fit for its vacant head coaching position was already on the staff, as defensive line coach Ethan Farmer has been elevated to the position of head football coach.
“I’m excited, thrilled, really just blessed. Blessed to be a part of this community,” Farmer said in an interview this week after being named as head coach. “I definitely want to be out in the community more, and have the kids out in the community more. This is kind of like home for me. So, I can’t express it enough. It’s a lot of emotions and adrenaline going, so I’m definitely excited.”
Tilling the PathFarmer is no stranger to adrenaline-pumping situations and achieving success on the gridiron. A standout defensive lineman and tight end for head coach Jake Fonvielle at South Columbus High School in Tabor City (a school whose name should sound familiar to some longtime Viking fans, as Avery faced and defeated SCHS in the only gridiron meeting between the schools at South Columbus to open the 2004 high school 2A football playoffs), Farmer was recruited by multiple NCAA Division I football programs during his prep football days.
“Football was just a big thing for me,” Farmer said. “It just took me, and it took me to a good path.”
The No. 5-ranked prep player in North Carolina by SuperPrep and No. 12 tight end in the country by Rivals.com during his senior year of high school, Farmer was selected to the North Carolina Shrine Bowl squad. He was recruited by numerous Division I football schools, including the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Clemson, and other ACC and SEC schools. Narrowing his selection to play college ball between UNC and Clemson, Farmer ultimately chose to take his talents to Chapel Hill following his 2010 high school graduation to play for the Tar Heels, double majoring in African and Afro-American studies and communication studies.
Following a redshirt 2010 fall season, Farmer took the field for four seasons in the light blue and white, saving his best campaign for his senior season where he emerged as a standout defensive tackle, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC accolades after posting career highs of 43 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
“Once I got to Chapel Hill, I knew that was a dream come true for me, and especially my mom and dad. And I was successful,” Farmer recalled.
Farmer played for three different head coaches and seven different defensive line coaches during his collegiate career while also dealing with the adversity of losing a pair of close family members, enduring the passing of his grandmother and uncle in the same year. Farmer demonstrated toughness in persevering through the hard times, eventually earning a starting position in 2013 and staring 32 consecutive games for the Tar Heels. Farmer was selected the play in the NFLPA game, a showcase for senior players to demonstrate their talents before pro scouts to improve their stock and leave an impression on coaches and management.
With his collegiate career behind him, Farmer took his abilities to the next level where he was with the Seattle Seahawks for rookie camp, where he was part of the team during the preseason.
“So once I got that call, I was pretty excited,” Farmer said of being part of the NFL. “I met all the Marshawn Lynch’s teammates like Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson, and it was a pretty good step for me. I definitely learned a lot and had a lot of experience with some guys.”
Farmer joined in rookie camp and played during part of the preseason with the Seahawks before being released. As a free agent, Farmer decided to get into high school coaching, as he coached at Richmond County High School in Rockingham. During a practice, Farmer received a call that the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers were interested in his services, so he played north of the boarder for a short stint.
Following the CFL experience, Farmer’s career crossed paths with the High Country, as he signed to play arena football with the High Country Grizzlies in 2017 and 2018, followed by a season each with the Carolina Havoc and the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League.
“Arena football brought me to Boone,” Farmer explained. “In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I decided that I wanted to get back into coaching and be a mentor to these kids, and it got me here.”
Farmer worked in Avery County with Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk, and his love for the area led to his jumping into coaching locally with both feet.
“Working there was a big, big part of my decision to really want to get involved in the lives of students and coaching,” Farmer noted. “(Working there) changed my life. It made me want to commit to come to Avery and I’ve felt at home ever since.”
Farmer has coached the football student-athletes at Avery for two seasons under former head coach Mac Bryan, and has earned the trust, respect and admiration of his players.
“The kids definitely look up to me right now, and that’s humbling,” Farmer said. “I’m more than thrilled. I’m excited for these fans, excited for this community and excited for the whole school. I’m just really ready to get these kids started.”
Planting the seedsAccording to Farmer, mentorship is a key aspect of coaching teenage players. He was fast to mention some of the people in his own life who helped lead him down a path of responsibility and respect, teaching him the value of helping others along the way.
“There was a guy named Kim Gore. He had been my mentor back at home, and tragically his life ended four days after my (latest) birthday. We were talking about this (coaching), and he taught me how to recognize how important it is for kids to understand that it’s not all about winning and losing, and that it’s about continuously staying positive, doing what you need to do on and off the field. And he kind of talked me into it,” Farmer stated. “I’d say Coach Josh Resignalo has been a mentor. He was one of my coaches that I had who definitely talked me into a lot.”
A couple of locals whom Farmer named as mentoring influences include Avery athletic trainer Joe Hawkins, as well as Coach Mark Aldridge.
“Mark Aldridge is definitely a mentor to me. I can’t say enough about him. He’s been like a dad away from home for me,” Farmer shared. “Whenever that incident took place with Kim’s passing it was tough, and he stepped right in to where things just happened differently, where he was like a father figure away from home to me, taking me up under his wing, asking me if I’m okay and checking in with me. He kept me motivated. He and my fiancee, she’s definitely a motivator as well. Those two together, I can’t say enough about them. It’s like a family, and that’s just the kind of people they are, and many are here in this area. It’s so much like home.”
Growing the cropsAlthough Avery will serve as Farmer’s first head coaching job, Avery Athletic Director Jay Smith, who spearheaded the hiring process, expressed how impressed he was with Farmer, his connection to the current players, his passion and knowledge of the game and the excitement that he provides to the program.
“I’ve observed Ethan a couple of years now, and he is someone of super high character,” Smith said of Farmer. “He’s doing the right things for kids. He has super relationships. We met earlier today with the kids, and we had 50 kids come to the gym. That’s not everybody, but 50 kids for us is huge right now, especially where we have struggled some with numbers.”
Smith added that Farmer’s organization, fire and attention to detail will serve him well, and his opportunity to lead the Big Red is not unlike opportunities presented to other area coaches who thrived with their first head coaching opportunity.
“Ethan has things together. We looked at many candidates and talked to lots of people, but he’s got it laid out of what he wants to do. Xs and Os are one thing, but it’s about building character for kids. It’s about building a staff that he can trust. It’s about teaching life lessons to kids, and that’s what he’s about,” Smith explained. “He doesn’t have head coaching experience, I get it. But I’m very confident he can do this. If we sat here and talked five years ago, we’d have asked who was (Mitchell head coach) Travise Pitman, and Travise built a program. I think Ethan can build a program, number one, because the kids are coming out for him. They want to do this, and they want to have somebody that holds them accountable, whether it’s in the weight room, or held accountable with grades, or with teaching them the game of football. But most of all, he wants to make them better people. That’s what I see from him.”
Even before his hire, Farmer has demonstrated his personal investment in this community, a fact that not overlooked by school administration.
“He’s invested in this community. I mean, he didn’t take too long, once he took the job here as as an assistant coach, to move his way here and to actually purchase a house. He pretty quickly came in and was meshed in our community,” Smith added. “I think the parents that are involved with the current players like him a lot. He’s very personable and he’s well spoken. He’s just a good guy. Ethan’s got the football background that most of us don’t. He’s done a lot of things at a lot of different places, maybe not necessarily as a head coach, but as a player and in two different places as a coach, so we’re very confident that he’s gonna build a staff, which we’ll help him do, to make this happen. He’s super excited, and he’s probably stressed more about this than I have. And believe me, I’ve stressed a lot.”
