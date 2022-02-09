Editor’s Note: The following is the second of a two-part feature on the hire of new Avery Vikings Head Football Coach Ethan Farmer. Last week’s feature introduced Farmer and described his football journey to ACHS, with additional insight into the hire by ACHS Athletic Director Jay Smith. This week’s feature highlights Farmer’s coaching philosophy, community expectations and connection, and expectations of players under his leadership.
NEWLAND — New Avery Vikings head football coach Ethan Farmer recognizes the importance of visibility when it comes to building a successful program.
Coming from playing major college football, student-athletes were encouraged to be visible in their college community, whether through visiting children’s hospitals or doing volunteer work with a local organization. Farmer wants to instill such a community mentality when it comes to the community that is Avery County and strengthen community connection with the Viking Football program.
“I definitely want to get our kids out into the community, get into the schools and being part of the rec league teams and involving our youth programs, making sure that they’re seeing the faces of our players and coaches,” Farmer said.
Growing up in rural Tabor City, located in Columbus County in the far southeastern portion of North Carolina, Farmer saw firsthand the sense of community and connection that a community and school can share. With his knowledge about the tradition of Avery High School and his firsthand experiences in his limited time living in the area, he sees a correlation and is committed to bringing a sense of “family” and pride to the vaunted Viking program.
“I want us to bring back some guys that were part of this program. Maybe they went on to play college football, or maybe they didn’t, but they’ve all been key parts of the Avery County High School football program over the past years and decades. I want them to feel welcome and know that we basically all are a family,” Farmer explained. “I want to bring to the table as head coach at Avery a change in culture. I’ve seen the difference that a culture change can make.”
On Thursday, Jan. 26, upon his acceptance of the position, Farmer held a meeting with current and prospective players at the ACHS gymnasium, with close to 50 students in attendance. Farmer explained to those in attendance, and continues to stress, the work that lies ahead in rebuilding Avery into the respected and feared program by opponents that Farmer fondly remembers learning about in his days playing prep football.
“I heard about Avery County High School way back in 2003. They always called Avery County High School ‘those mountain boys.’ I’ve heard a lot of good things, I’ve read on Avery a lot,” Farmer said. “I know, when I first moved up here, this was a high school that actually was the first high school that I wanted to be a part of. It kind of reminds me of home just a little bit. There’s good people here and there are good local places, and I definitely like the community. And with football traditions, I mean, it’s been known about Avery County High School. I have former college teammates that came from my high school that was at Chapel Hill, and they tell me all the time, like, ‘Man, that A is something special.’ And so that’s a key to me. I want to get this program back to where we’re representing our community and the state of North Carolina very well; I’m just ready to be a part of that and be here for a while to where get this program back to where it belongs.”
When asked to describe his coaching style to someone who hasn’t seen him coach or play the game of football, it took little time for Farmer to descriptively convey a response.
“Humble…humble and hungry. I’m humble just being who I am, knowing that these kids know who I am. I’m that type of coach that says ‘let’s work hard and continue to work hard.’ And I’m that type of coach that ends up teaching. I’m not a yeller. If I yell, it’s for excitement to where we’re getting involved to where good things are taking place. Even if bad things are taking place, I’m not yelling and screaming,” Farmer explained. “I like to teach these kids, and that’s a different way from a coaching perspective, that win, lose, or draw you have to be able to approach to these kids. That approach can end up taking them a long way, and that can end up showing them discipline, to where things that they will see throughout life, and even if some go to college or play college sports or anything of that nature, they know for a fact and can say ‘Hey, I’ve got this. I know I can continue to do this and be successful.’ Being hungry is that I’ve been the kind of person where you’ve got to work to be able to get that key success that you want. I think that these kids would definitely buy into where they can be a part of a tradition to where it carries over to them throughout the years, even 15, 20 years from now, I definitely want kids to be able to come back and say, “He was a hungry and a humble coach. I learned a lot from Coach Farmer and other coaches at Avery County High School.”
Farmer will look to experience similar successes experienced by other gridiron teams around the Avery County region who have climbed back to the pinnacle of the prep football mountain from deep valleys. Mountain Heritage and Mitchell, both within Avery’s conference, hired head coaches who worked to build and involve youth programs as part of the high school formula and turn dormant programs into regular contenders for conference and state championships, as evidenced by each school having played for a state football championship within the past calendar year.
Just across the state line in Tennessee, teams of similar or smaller size, such as Hampton and Cloudland, have fielded teams in their region synonymous with hard-nosed play that belie their student body sizes.
Farmer is well aware of the pedigree of the region and knows there is a standard expected for Avery to rise to in order to be consistently in similar conversations as the aforementioned programs.
“I definitely know Mitchell and Heritage and Cloudland and Hampton have had success. Our biggest thing is, that culture change to where it’s knowing that the kids are seeing and knowing that. I definitely like to use that toward motivation, That’s definitely going to lead down towards the kids to where the kids are starting to realize that and see that in depth. I think that, sooner or later, it’s gonna be our time,” Farmer said. “I think that our kids know and buy in, and that it’s time that we’re able to make a statement. The kids are definitely working hard right now, and we’re getting more in, such as the kids who are currently playing other sports. We’re definitely excited and it’s starting to spread. The kids are ready for the challenge, and I think the kids are accepting the challenge. They’re ready for Avery to get back to where Avery Football once was at, and that is basically just pounding and pounding, being able to get more fans here, to get the community here, and have fun.”
Rising up to the challenges of opponents is important to the success of the Viking Football program, but giving youngsters and supporters a product worthy of investment is paramount to the future of Farmer’s imprint on Avery Football in 2022 and years to come.
“I’m about disciplined football and having fun. It’s not just about football, it’s about that discipline piece to where where our kids are seeing how important it is, and about getting our kids back out in the community, which I mention constantly,” Farmer shared. “That’s what I’ve seen in different programs that end up being a successful program. I think our kids are buying in to that, and I definitely believe we’re planning on shocking a lot of people. We’ll see how everything shakes out, but I think this season’s going to be a good one.”
