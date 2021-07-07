NEWLAND — After a 2020 season that saw football teams across the state of North Carolina playing high school football after a five-month delay braving the cold of winter and into early spring on the gridiron, coaches and players hope that the 2021 football season will bring a return of the usual familiarity of Friday night games in the fall.
The COVID-induced football scheduling adjustment has caused a ripple effect into the coming football season, as a football season having ended in April means a quick turnaround to return to the field for spring workout and summer 7-on-7 and skills development sessions before a fast-approaching scrimmage season and the opening week of the regular season, with Week One games looming just more than one month from now.
As the 2021 Vikings will look to reload after the graduation of several seniors, including the prolific pass-and-catch duo of Troy Hoilman and Ty Smith, the club will prepare for a 10-game schedule this coming season, as the NCHSAA pared down its number of games in a season through eliminating the option for teams to schedule an 11th game that counted toward the NCHSAA Endowment fund.
The Vikings will open its regular season on Friday, Aug. 20, when it welcomes the Cherryville Ironmen to MacDonald Stadium. Avery has split two meetings all-time against Cherryville, as the teams played a two-game series in 1995 and 1996 with both teams winning at home. The Ironmen were 2-5 this past spring, with five players, Cooper Sloan, Landon Hahn, Christian Hahn, Kadin Beaver and Mitchell Lackey being named to the all-Southern Piedmont Conference team.
On August 27, Avery will make its first road trip of the season to Moravian Falls, where it will tangle against Wilkes Central. The Eagles finished with a 5-2 record and third-place conference finish last spring. The Eagles’ head coach, Ron Turner, was one of eight coaches recognized last month with a Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, being named the Region 7 recipient.
WCHS will look to replace its graduated two-time Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, JoRaye Morrison, who gained 1,562 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in the spring.
One week later, Avery stays on the road, this time traveling to nearby Hampton (Tenn.) High School to play the Bulldogs. With Tennessee playing high school football in the fall of 2020, the Bulldogs played a full slate of games, finishing 9-3 overall and advancing to the second round of the TSSAA state football playoffs.
Avery played Hampton most recently in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, losing both matchups to the Bulldogs by more than 30 points.
The Vikings return home on Friday, Sept. 10, and welcome a familiar face as the McDowell Titans come to Newland. The Titans are led by Avery alumnus Darrell Brewer, who served as head coach of the Big Red from 2004 through 2014, winning 68 games during that span. McDowell finished last spring with a 3-3 overall record.
On Friday, Sept. 17, Avery travels to face one of two new conference foes thanks to the latest NCHSAA realignment, as the Rosman Tigers will kickoff the Avery conference schedule. Rosman, located in Transylvania County, finished the 2021 season with an 0-7 record in the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference.
The following week, on Friday, Sept. 24, Avery welcomes a somewhat familiar opponent in the other new conference school, Draughn. The Wildcats and Vikings played one another each year from 2017 through 2019, with Draughn winning each matchup played on its home field in 2017 and 2019, while Avery was victorious at MacDonald Stadium over the Wildcats in 2018. The teams were slated to play at Avery in 2020 before the pandemic forced the game to becoming a casualty of rescheduling only conference games last spring. Draughn finished 5-2 during the spring season.
After an open week on Friday, Oct. 1, Avery will face a conference team that it did not get to play in the spring, when the Mountain Heritage Cougars come calling to Newland on Friday, Oct. 8. Heritage and Avery were unable to play in the spring due to COVID protocols that caused the cancellation of its scheduled contest.
The Cougars rolled to a 7-2 record in the spring, including a playoff run that took the team to the 2A state championship game, where it fell to perennial power Reidsville in Kenan Stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill.
On Friday, Oct. 15, Avery continues conference play with a matchup in Marshall against Madison. The Patriots finished the spring of 2021 with a winless 0-6 mark, scoring just 65 points total last season while giving up at least 44 points in each of its contests.
The next week, Friday, Oct. 22, Avery returns home for Senior Night, when it plays host to the Owen Warhorses. Owen finished last spring with a 4-3 record after starting the season with two consecutive wins. Avery fell 50-43 in Swannanoa last spring in one of the most entertaining back-and-forth matchups in recent memory.
Avery concludes its fall 2021 regular season slate with a short road trip to Ledger to square off with the Mitchell Mountaineers in The AJT Border Battle Classic. Mitchell finished with a 7-1 overall record, winning the Western Highlands Conference regular season title before falling at Robbinsville in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Vikings will look to reverse its fortune against Mitchell this fall, as the Mountaineers have won each of the past seven matchups between the neighboring schools.
