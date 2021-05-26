NEWLAND — Avery Vikings varsity baseball welcomed the Polk County Wolverines to town on Tuesday, May 25, for what will be one of the final matchups between the schools as Western Highlands Conference foes, as PCHS is slated to move to a new conference this fall.
On a cloudy and intermittently rainy afternoon, the opening innings served as a pitcher's duel between Viking right-handed starter Jackson Russ and Polk southpaw pitcher Micah Hill. The Polk offensive juggernaut came to life with an eight-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth frame to break a tie score and pull away for a 13-1 five-inning win.
The Vikings offense struggled to find an answer for Hill, as the lefty surrendered only two hits, both from AHS senior center fielder Ty Smith, in a complete-game effort, striking out eight. Avery's Russ matched Hill on the mound through three innings, giving up only one run. In total, Russ pitched 3.2 innings, striking out six Wolverines.
Following a scoreless first inning, Polk broke through on the scoreboard as Angus Weaver hit a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for a solo home run and 1-0 PCHS advantage. Avery answered in the bottom of the frame, however. Viking third baseman Trent Wellborn reached base on a fielder's choice and scored on a two-out error at first base to knot the contest at 1-1.
The teams remained deadlocked until the top of the fourth inning when the floodgates opened against the Big Red.
Jackson Beiler reached on an error to open the frame and was the first of seven consecutive Wolverines to cross the plate, with the big blow coming off the bat of center fielder Alex Tipton, who blasted a grand slam over the left center-field fence. In all, Polk scored two additional runs following the big fly, with Avery's Kevin Carter coming on in relief to close out the inning, leaving the visitors with a 9-1 lead.
Hill was energized by the offensive support, retiring the Viking side in the fourth inning in order and holding AHS in check before receiving four additional runs of support in the top of the fifth inning. Avery was unable to plate runs in its final at-bat to prevent the calling of the game after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
In junior varsity action, the JV Wolverines escaped Newland with a 6-0 victory.
Avery (1-6, 1-4 WHC) will travel on Friday, May 28, to Columbus to take on the Wolverines (4-5, 3-2 WHC) in a rematch. JV baseball action will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity game to follow. Polk will be broadcasting the matchup via internet stream on the NFHS Network.
