Avery baseball struggled in a pair of outings last week against neighboring Freedom High School from Burke County. The Patriots visited the mountain on Monday, March 14, for a game at Viking Field against the Vikings, limiting the Big Red in a 9-0 loss in Newland. The next day, the Vikings returned the favor by traveling to Morganton to take on Freedom, where the matchup was all Patriots in a 19-0 FHS win in five innings.
Freedom 9, Avery 0
NEWLAND — Avery took the field for a game that served as a good non-conference measuring stick, hosting a talented Freedom High School ball club.
Freedom plated a single run in the top of the first inning thanks to a leadoff solo home run by senior Mason Mozeley to build a 1-0 advantage. Avery starting pitcher Kevin Carter settled in, however, to hold the Patriots to the single run.
Avery had a hard time finding its timing at the plate against Freedom starting pitcher Daniel Stevenson. The hurler pitched a complete seven-inning game on the mound, giving up only three hits while striking out 13 Vikings.
Following a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame, Freedom tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. The damage could have been worse, but quick reflexes by Viking third baseman Trent Wellborn led to an unassisted double play that helped to further quell the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Church led off for Avery with a solid single to centerfield, followed by Wellborn lacing a base hit to the right side of the diamond to put two runners on base with no one out. In what proved to be Avery’s greatest scoring threat of the matchup, a fielder’s choice groundout and a pair of strikeouts left the Vikings unable to capitalize on their scoring chance.
“Ethan had several good approaches at the plate for us in the game,” Avery head baseball coach John Stafford explained.
Neither team mustered any offense during the next two innings as the starting pitchers each established their dominance. Freedom finally managed to snap the scoreless skid in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff single, followed by an RBI double by Garren Bryant which increased the Patriots lead to 4-0. Carter struck out the next batter, but back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Freedom’s Carson Dyson grounded into a fielder’s choice, plating a fifth run. Carter doused the rally for the Vikings, however, throwing a strikeout to close the inning and leaving two FHS runners stranded.
Avery looked to get back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Riley Isaacs reached on a one-out single. He was left on base, however, as a strikeout and groundout ended the frame.
In the top of the sixth, Freedom flexed its muscle at the plate. Specifically, Mozeley again did damage, homering for a second time in the game, this time a one-out, two-run blast to right field, to increase the Freedom lead to 7-0. Following a Viking pitching change, Freedom pieced together a pair of walks, followed by a Viking error, to plate a third insurance run in the frame and a comfortable 8-0 lead. Freedom added one run in the top of the seventh inning utilizing a leadoff triple and an Avery error one batter later. The Vikings were retired in order over its final two innings to close the game.
“They hit the ball fairly decent, where we just didn’t hit the ball very well,” Stafford said after the game. “We hung in the game with them and played all seven innings, and had about three errors. The errors are the things that are killing us right now.”
Freedom 19, Avery 0 (five innings)
MORGANTON — Less than 24 hours after facing the Patriots, the Vikings returned the favor by taking the short road trip off the mountain to Freedom High School. The matchup was a nostalgic one for Coach Stafford, who previously coached the Patriots prior to assuming head coaching duties in Big Red Country for Avery.
“My first year coaching at Freedom, my first win came at Avery so that kind of brought back some old memories when they came to town,” Stafford explained. “At Freedom, seeing the field again, it was a weird feeling being in the opposite dugout there from where I was accustomed to. It was a little different and I felt a little nostalgia.”
Freedom’s powerful lineup did little to roll out the red carpet for its former coach, as the Patriots pounded Avery to the tune of 19 runs on 11 hits. In addition, Avery did little to help its own cause, as the Vikings committed 10 errors defensively while collecting only one base hit in the five-inning contest called early due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
FHS pitcher Mason Mozeley, coming off a 16-strikeout no-hitter against East Burke earlier in the month, was dominant in the matchup against the Vikings, as he struck out 11 Avery hitters in a complete-game, five-inning win.
Avery was retired in order to open the top of the first inning, and the Patriots plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, using a leadoff double, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead.
Mozeley struck out the side in the top of the second, then he and his teammates blew the game open with 11 runs in the bottom of the second, assisted by seven Avery gaffes in the inning, to build a 13-0 advantage.
Avery was held scoreless in the top of the third inning, and Freedom added to its lead in the bottom of the frame. A bases-loaded walk increased the margin to 14-0, while an infield error plated a 15th FHS run. A one-out sacrifice fly scored a second run in the inning for Freedom, then Mozeley belted a home run, his third in two games against Avery, this one a three-run shot, for a 19-0 edge.
Avery broke up Mozeley’s perfect game bid in the top of the fourth inning when Cole Singleton singled to right field with one out, proving to be the Vikings’ lone hit of the matchup. Ethan Church was hit by a pitch two batters later to put a pair of runners on base with two outs. Avery failed to capitalize, however, as a strikeout closed the inning to keep the Big Red off the scoreboard.
The Vikings quieted the Freedom bats in the bottom of the fourth inning, retiring the Patriots in order. Avery ended the game with a pair of groundouts in the top of the fifth inning to end the game.
Mozeley, a UNC-Greensboro signee, was a flamethrower for Freedom and was faster than live pitching that the Vikings had seen thus far this season, leading to a number of empty at-bats in the matchup according to Stafford.
“We just hadn’t seen that kind of speed yet, so our batters were behind and not able to catch up as well,” Stafford added in a conversation later in the week. “We came out and had a rough practice on Wednesday (March 16). It was the errors that killed me badly. I can deal with the speed of pitchers because we’ll adjust to that during the season, but we talked about how we have to adjust our approach to those sorts of pitchers. We’re a really young team and we’re learning. Hopefully moving forward into conference we will have better approaches.”
During practices later last week, Stafford announced the team has assigned a trio of players, Ethan Church, Trent Wellborn and Bryson Whitley, as team captains.
“We’ve never named captains before since I’ve been coaching here. Those are two juniors and a sophomore as captains on this team, and hopefully having their leadership recognized can help lead our players to rally behind them that I believe will be a great help to us,” Stafford explained. “They bring excitement and love to the game, they work harder than anyone on the team and they’re always in the game whether we’re winning by a wide margin or we’re losing 19-0. They’re playing just as hard from the first strike to the very last out.”
Avery is scheduled for a trio of road games this week. The Vikings opened Western Highlands Conference play on March 21 with a game at Rosman, followed by a March 22 game at Draughn. AHS ends its week with a game at Hampton (Tenn.) on Friday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.