NEWLAND — Before a large crowd of supporters on Avery Legends Night to open the home varsity football schedule, the Vikings used some special teams fireworks to stay close early with the Wilkes Central Eagles at MacDonald Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26. The Vikings offense was repeatedly stymied by a inflexible WCHS defense, however, and the ACHS defense that surrendered only one score the previous week gave up seven touchdowns out of nine Wilkes Central possessions as the Eagles defeated the Big Red 49-13.
“The kids played extremely hard and gave it everything they had. We had some errors, but you give credit to Wilkes Central. They came out and continued to play and hats off to them,” Avery head football coach Ethan Farmer said following the game. “We made some basic mistakes and we put ourselves in some bad situations where we were 2nd and long, and we couldn’t capitalize on some of their mistakes, where Wilkes Central was able to take advantage of our mistakes. Overall, again, our kids gave 110 percent and not one single kid gave up out there.”
Wilkes Central received the first big break of the game after holding Avery to a three-and-out on its opening possession. A fourth-down punt snap sailed over the head of Viking punter Cayden Parnell, with WCHS taking over at the Avery 5-yard line. One offensive play later, Jylik Shuford scored on a 3-yard run for the game’s first points, also adding in a two-point conversion run for an 8-0 Eagles advantage.
On the ensuing kickoff, Avery responded with a big play of its own, as kick returner Elijah Holtsclaw fielded the kick from his own 15-yard line, followed a series of blocks, broke through the Wilkes Central line and darted 85 yards for an Avery score. The Vikings could not convert the two-point conversion attempt to tie the contest, but drew to within 8-6 less than two minutes into the contest.
The kick return was a big play that Farmer noted was a potential momentum turner.
“We thought that the big kick return was going to spark us, which it did,” Farmer said. “Then we came out and caused a turnover on downs on defense, and we felt that was going to change the momentum even more. But, unfortunately, some of the little mistakes we had, we weren’t able to pull it out.”
Avery was unable to take advantage of making the stop on WC and was forced to punt. From Wilkes Central’s ensuing possession forward, the Eagles scored touchdowns on each of its next four possessions, while the Vikings punted on two series and turned the ball over on downs for two other possessions, a stretch that went a long way in determining the final outcome of the contest. When the smoke had cleared, Wilkes Central had extended its advantage from two points to 30 points by the end of the first half. A second Shuford touchdown run, along with touchdown runs by Anthony Graham of 80 yards, a 5-yard Aydan Bynum touchdown run and a 7-yard keeper for a score by quarterback CJ McGill left the Eagles soaring with a 36-6 halftime lead.
Wilkes made it a fifth consecutive possession scoring an offensive touchdown when Tim Williams, playing for an injured Shuford, scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play, 66-yard drive. A missed extra point kick left WCHS with a 42-6 lead.
With its first possession of the second half, Avery found some offensive success, driving 37 yards over seven plays, but the drive stalled with a failed fourth-down conversion attempt, handing possession back to the Eagles. With the football, Wilkes Central methodically moved the football downfield, taking almost five and a half minutes to matriculate 73 yards over 12 plays, capping the series with a Bynum 3-yard run to extend the Eagles lead to 49-6, triggering a running clock for the balance of the final quarter of play.
Due to the running clock, Avery managed to hold possession of the football on its final drive for all of the remaining time, driving 55 yards over 12 plays. On the final play of the game, Avery quarterback Will Stanford scored on a 3-yard run for the Vikings’ first offensive touchdown of the season. The Parnell extra point provided the final 49-13 margin.
Wilkes Central racked up 496 yards in total offense compared to just 104 total yards from the Vikings. The Eagles did not punt in the game, while Avery cleaned up its performance from the opening week with a turnover-free game.
Stanford led Avery with only 16 yards rushing on nine attempts, and completed 12-of-29 passes for 112 yards. Latrell Baker was Avery’s leading receiver with four receptions for 69 yards.
Defensively, Asher Hartzog anchored the Vikings defense with 13 tackles, with seven tackles by Logan Gilliam and six tackles each by Landon Hughes, Lukas Hughes, Logan Brown and Elijah Holtsclaw.
McGill led Wilkes Central with 99 rushing yards on 11 carries, while also completing 13-of-18 passing for 177 yards. Graham added 84 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards.
“We worked in practice throughout the week on contain, contain, contain. There were times when we did that well, while there were other times when we didn’t contain. As a whole, we have to do a better job of that, both as players and us as a coaching staff,” Farmer noted. “We’ve got to hit the ground running harder this week, for sure.”
Avery will conclude its two-game homestead this Friday, Sept. 2, when the Big Red welcomes neighboring Hampton High School, who is a perfect 2-0 entering this week. It will be Military/First Responder Night at MacDonald Stadium that evening.
