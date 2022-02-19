GREENSBORO — There’s a saying that goes something to the tune of “Don’t wait to give someone their flowers until after they’re gone,” meaning that someone should be praised while they are still around to hear the words of honor.
For the past five years, the Avery Wrestling team has deserved and collected its fair share of verbal bouquets and championship hardware. Its latest plunder came at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships at Greensboro Coliseum from Feb. 17 to 19, where Avery finished the event highest in team scoring regardless of classification, and had a quintet of its grapplers bring home the first-place medal as state champions, with one runner-up placer and five additional Vikings making the podium with third-place finishes.
Avery stood atop the podium in five different weight classes, matching its 2020 record-tying total and giving the Vikings 14 state total state champions over a three-year span.
Standing tall for the Big Red were a pair of its seniors.
Levi Andrews completed a storybook prep wrapping career by winning his fourth-consecutive state championship, one of only 11 high school wrestlers in North Carolina history to achieve that feat, and making Avery County High School one of only two schools statewide (East Gaston) to boast two wrestlers with such elite credentials (JohnMark Bentley was an undefeated four-time state champion from 1993-97). Andrews, coincidentally, has signed to wrestle for head coach Bentley at Appalachian State this fall.
Andrews closed his prep career at the state championships by also being voted as Most Outstanding Wrestler at the event.
Meanwhile, senior teammate and fellow future Mountaineer Ethan Shell clinched his third-consecutive individual state championship on Saturday in Greensboro, making him one of less the four dozen prep wrestlers all-time in the state to garner three state individual championships.
Avery demonstrated the strength of its youth movement during the tournament as well, as sophomores Ben Jordan and Grant Reece each won state titles in the 113- and 126-pound weight classes, respectively, and junior Tristan Adams was victorious in the 152-pound individual state tournament bracket.
Viking senior Johnathan Cable placed as state runner-up in the 145-pound tournament, with five teammates, Cooper Foster (106), Kenneth Pritz (120), Bradley Parker (160), Seth Blackledge (170) and Grayson Hoilman (220), placing third overall on the podium.
In team standings, the Vikings was the highest-scoring school in Greensboro with a total of 196 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Robbinsville’s 134 points. Uwharrie Charter Academy placed third with 114 points, followed by Swain County (70) and Alleghany (52.5) rounding out the top 5 1A schools.
For comparison, the second-highest scoring school at the state championships was 3A juggernaut Fred T. Foard, who finished the day second overall among all schools with 177 team points.
A complete story with reaction and photos from Greensboro will appear in this week’s print and digital editions of The AJT.
Individual results — NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC (Feb. 17 to 19, 2022)
106 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter) (10-1 major decision)
Champ. Semifinal: Alexis Panama (Robbinsville) over Cooper Foster (Avery County) (Dec 2-0)
Consolation Semifinal: Cooper Foster won by 11-0 major decision over Jason Kennedy of Consolation Final: (third place): Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 4:23)
113 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over Brayden Holmes (Rosewood) (Fall 1:48)
Champ. Semifinal: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over David Rojas (Elkin) (Fall 3:31)
Champ. Final: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) (6-0 dec.)
120 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Max Clodfelter (South Stanly) (Fall 2:46)
Champ. Semifinal: Brandon Ropp (Rosman) over Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) (Fall 5:16)
Consolation Semifinal: Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Logan Hyde (Robbinsville) (Fall 4:00)
Consolation Final (third place): Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Ryan Mann (North East Carolina Prep) (Dec 4-2)
126 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Jack Mcarthur (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 0:59) Champ. Semifinal: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Logan Tortual (Rosewood) (Dec. 13-10)
Championship Final: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville) (Dec. 8-4)
138 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Mario Hawkins (Neuse Charter) (Fall :30) Champ. Semifinal: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Adam Cotterman (Swain County) (Fall 2:20)
Championship Final: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall :49)
145 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Johnathan Cable (Avery County) over Jair Ulloa (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 1:32)
Champ. Semifinal: Johnathan Cable (Avery County) over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) (Dec 8-3)
Championship Final: Ranfere Garcia (South Stanley) over Johnathan Cable (Avery County) (Fall 3:25)
152 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Jacob Regitz (Bishop McGuinness) (Fall 1:41)
Champ. Semifinal: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Nicholas (franklin) Bennett (Mount Airy) (Dec 4-3)
Championship Final: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Chase Miller (Cherryville) (Dec. 5-3)
160 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Alex Henderson (Thomasville) (MD 18-6)
Champ. Semifinal: Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter) over Bradley Parker (Avery County) (Fall 2:49) Consolation Semifinal: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Kam Bolin (Cherryville) (Fall 1:30) Consolation Final: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) (Dec. 11-5)
170 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Alex Coulter (Pamlico County) (Fall 1:44) Champ. Semifinal: Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter) over Seth Blackledge (Avery County) (Fall 2:31)
Consolation Semifinal: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Jordan Ruedi (Voyager) (Fall 0:31)
Consolation Final: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Gabriel Lillard (Swain County) (Fall 1:47)
220 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Jaden Marion (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 5:30)
Champ. Semifinal: Carson Taylor (Swain County) over Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) (TB-1 5-4)
Consolation Semifinal: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Tyler Stevens (Pamlico County) (Fall 2:55)
Consolation Final: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Steven Sullivan (Starmount) (MD 12-1)
285 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Miles Gregory (Albemarle) (Fall 0:30)
Champ. Semifinal: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Kohlton Neadeau (Swain County) (Fall 0:56)
Champ. Final: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville) (Dec. 3-0)
