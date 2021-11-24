NEWLAND — Two of Avery High School’s state champion wrestlers have decided to maintain their High Country connections, as Viking senior student-athletes Levi Andrews and Ethan Shell have each signed letters of intent to wrestle at the collegiate level in Boone for the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
The App State wrestling program, led by longtime head coach JohnMark Bentley, is a well-known and legendary commodity in the annals of the Avery Wrestling program, as Bentley, like the two newest recruits to his program, grew up in Avery County and wrestled in high school for the Vikings, etching his name as the school’s most celebrated grappler to date, amassing an undefeated record as a prep athlete and four individual state championships as a member of the Big Red in the 1990s before enjoying a stellar collegiate career and impressive coaching resume through his current position with the Mountaineers.
The duo of current Viking senior wrestlers, who boast five individual state championships between them, inked their letters of intent during a signing day ceremony held in the new mid-commons area inside Avery High School on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Both Shell and Andrews explained their aspiration for a long period of time to wrestle for the Black and Gold in Boone. For Shell, who competed last year at the 132-pound weight class, signing with the Mountaineers is the culmination of a long-term goal in his life.
“This day means a lot to me because App Wrestling’s been around in my life since I was eight years old. It’s always been a dream to be a part of that team,” Shell said. “I’ve looked up to a lot of the wrestlers on that team and it’s kind of just a dream come true.”
Andrews, a three-time state champion whose most recent championship came in the heavyweight class, echoed the significance of being able to take the mat as a member of the Mountaineers program.
“This means a lot. It’s something I’ve been working toward for 10 years,” Andrews remarked. “I’ve kind of been around the program my whole life and know all the coaches pretty well and most of the wrestlers, so it kind of fit perfectly, already knowing everyone.”
The signing day was also a proud time for each student-athlete’s family, as Andrews was joined at the ceremony by his parents, Sherman and Tara Andrews, while Shell was joined by his parents, Steven and Alicia Shell, who all celebrated the achieving of the major milestone of signing as a recruit with an NCAA Division I program the caliber of App State. Andrews’ and Shell’s commitment to App is the first signings of a Viking student-athlete to compete at a Division I program since multi-time Avery state track and field champion Kylie Polsgrove signed as a student-athlete with Liberty University in 2014.
This signing day was also one of great pride for school staff, particularly Avery Wrestling head coach Matthew Dunn, whom both recruits cited as a motivating factor that pushed each to excel and maintain fixed focus on improving and achieving their dreams.
“Both of these guys are top-notch students,” Dunn said. “Their character is awesome, and they’re pretty humble kids. They represent Avery extremely well, are always well behaved and are great kids of character. Both of them have been raised by amazing parents who have helped them along.”
Avery High School Athletic Director Jay Smith, also on hand for the ceremony, spoke of each young man’s character and how they carry themselves off the mat at the school as a positive example to their peers.
“Both Ethan and Levi are in the top 10 academically in their class. They’ve never displayed any sort of behavior problem. They’re soft spoken and outstanding leaders,” Smith said.
For Dunn, the decisions of both Shell and Andrews to continue their respective athletic careers as teammates with the Mountaineers comes as little surprise given his experience being around the duo within the Avery program.
“To be honest, in the four years that I’ve known them, it’s almost been a given that those two both were going to go to App State,” Dunn recalled. “Since I’ve known them, they’ve said almost matter-of-factly ‘I’m going to wrestle at App State.’ It’s just been more of a wait-and-see approach. It’s kind of a huge sigh of relief that one of their goals has finally happened, but both Ethan and Levi are the kind of person who are used to setting huge goals and accomplishing them. They’re quiet leaders and the archetype of how you want successful people to be. These are kids who worked their way into success, which is what we pride our program on.”
“This day may be more of a relief for the parents, knowing that their sons are going to college to compete and do what they love, that they’re going to be close to home at a great program, all of those things,” Smith added. “Both guys have brought great leadership and consistency to their team and the high school. You know what you’re going to get from each of them. They aren’t mouthy or bad sports. You have an even-keeled kid out there on a field or a mat.”
For many student-athletes, wrestling is a major force in shaping character and strengthening one’s will to overcome adversity and succeed. Both Andrews and Shell shared the impact that the sport has helped to mold character.
“It’s helped me lot in my determination and the hard work that you have to do to get to your goal,” Andrews said. “You don’t just have your goals handed to you. Wrestling requires that you be disciplined also.”
“Wrestling has made me a tougher person and someone who can focus and be a determined person in everything I do,” Shell explained. “It’s helped me in school and it helps you push through a lot of things you go through that might be tough.”
Coach Bentley is held in high regard to both seniors, but also within the Avery County community for not just his achievements on the mat, but his influence and presence which is still noted by the current group of Viking wrestlers, including Andrews and Shell, within Coach Dunn’s program at the high school level, and at the lower youth levels through Dogtown Wrestling Club.
“The connection with JohnMark Bentley can’t go unmentioned. JohnMark’s son wrestles in our kids program, and every single week we see him. There’s that connection and the connection he has with Avery County, so it’s such a special thing,” Dunn explained.
“Coach Bentley has invested in what we’re doing here, and his wrestlers know our wrestlers, which is absolutely great,” Smith noted. “His kids volunteer to work with our kids or our kids go to Appalachian to matches. Our kids know the App State program and what they are getting into and who they’re going to be with.”
Andrews will seek to become Avery’s second four-time state wrestling champion this season, while Shell looks to add a third state championship to his name.
