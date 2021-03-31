NEWLAND — Coming off its first loss of the abbreviated spring season, Avery looks to regroup when it takes on the Owen Warhorses in its third conference matchup.
Avery is looking to bounce back from a 42-20 defeat at the hands of Polk County last week in Columbus, while Owen dropped its conference game 34-14 last week to Mountain Heritage, Owen’s third-straight conference loss of the season.
Owen made the second round of the 2019 state playoffs before losing to Mountain Heritage, and the Warhorses defeated Avery 54-32 in MacDonald Stadium in November 2019. Owen has won three consecutive games in the all-time series, with Avery last defeating Owen 34-20 in 2016 in Buncombe County. Owen holds a 9-1 record against the Vikings over the past 10 meetings between the schools.
Scouting the Warhorses
Owen is coached by sixth-year head coach Nathan Padgett, and the Warhorses feature multiple looks on offense, including a Spread attack, offset I formation and multiple wide receiver sets. Defensively, the Warhorses demonstrate a basic 4-3 defensive front against balanced offenses, while committing as many as nine men in the box against run-heavy attacks, such as the case last week against the Cougars.
The Warhorses returned severn offensive starters and six defensive starters from its 2019 team that finished 7-5 overall, the first winning season for the Warhorses since Padgett took the helm in 2015 following the retirement of longtime OHS head coach Ken Ford.
Key players to Owen’s success on the field include quarterback Caleb Scott, who has completed 51-of-102 passes in five games this season for 839 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Scott, who has committed to play football at Western Carolina University, has support from a pair of running backs in Dequan Boyce, the team’s leading rusher with 146 yards on 27 carries, with two touchdowns, as well as Blake Roberts, who has rushed for 128 yards this season on 31 carries, with two touchdowns.
Senior Shavoy Harding anchors the Warhorse receiving corps with a team-leading 17 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns, while also seeing time returning kicks on special teams. Teammate Jacob Price is close behind Harding with 15 catches for 261 yards and two scores. Boyce is the only other OHS player with more than 100 receiving yards on the season, with six catches for 137 yards.
Senior lineman Sam Gray leads the Warhorse defense in tackles this spring with 45 tackles, followed by Roberts (42 tackles), Scott (30 tackles), Price (29 tackles), Eli Lantner and Hunter Inabinett (28 tackles each).
The low down
Both teams will enter this week’s game with something to prove after less-than-satisfactory results in their most recent outings. Owen managed to keep Mountain Heritage in check early in last week’s game, even managing to force an early turnover, but the Warhorses could not fully contain the strength of the Cougars offensive line and the Heritage running game, wearing down over time.
Avery played a strong first quarter against Polk, only to fall victim to a trick play that helped swing the momentum on Homecoming in favor of the Wolverines, which eventually led to a double-digit halftime deficit that proved too deep a hole to climb out from. Owen will present the Vikings defense with a number of challenges, including the use of Scott in both shotgun and conventional, under-center formations. Slowing down the talented OHS signal-caller will go a long way in determining this week’s winner.
Traditionally, the Warhorse offense prides itself on pounding the football on the ground, but this year’s team has shown a greater tendency to throw the football around.
For a road win this week, Avery must not surrender the big play, as a pair of Polk 50-yard-plus touchdowns were pivotal in last week’s loss. Owen, meanwhile, will not be able this week to post nine players near the line of scrimmage expecting a run-heavy attack. Avery’s offense will put a premium on good decision making by the Warhorse secondary, as the Vikings have proven that it has quick-strike capability numerous times in its three games in the spring.
The Viking offensive line continues to show how greatly it has improved during the past two seasons, as it has been steady as both pass protectors for quarterback Troy Hoilman and run blockers for the team’s leading rusher, Chad Giarrusso.
By the numbers
8 — catches by Ty Smith for 100 yards in Avery’s 2019 contest against Owen
9 — receptions by the Owen team on 20 Caleb Scott pass attempts last week vs. Mountain Heritage
15 — rushing yards by Owen in last week’s 34-14 home loss to Mountain Heritage
114 — career-high receiving yardage by Owen’s Shavoy Harding, with two touchdowns, in last week’s loss to the Cougars
131 — rushing yards for Avery sophomore Chad Giarrusso in last week’s game at Polk, his third straight 100-yard-plus effort and 459 total rushing yards this season
225 — rushing yards by Polk County’s Angus Weaver in last week’s 42-20 Wolverines win over Avery
270 — rushing yards by Avery in the last meeting with Owen in November 2019
306 — passing yards by Vikings QB Troy Hoilman the last time he faced the Warhorses, with four touchdown passes
388 — rushing yards surrendered by Owen’s defense in last week’s loss to Mountain Heritage
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game at Owen, as well as a preview of next week’s home game against Mitchell.
