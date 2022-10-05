VALDESE — In a showdown featuring two of the top teams in the Western Highlands Conference and the region, the Mitchell Mountaineers and Draughn Wildcats played a tight contest through much of the first half. A late second-quarter score by Draughn opened up a double-digit lead that the Wildcats only expanded throughout the second half, avenging a 62-14 loss last season in Ledger in handing the Mountaineers a lopsided 56-21 road defeat on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, to slip MHS out of first place in the conference standings.
Mitchell was held to just 151 rushing yards on 38 carries as a team, as quarterback Ty Turbyfill was forced to take to the air, completing 5-of-12 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Turbyfill also accounted for 35 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns. The Wildcats held the team’s leading rusher, Chad Giarrusso, to only 43 yards on seven carries.
Mitchell was unable to find an answer to the balanced Draughn offense, specifically running back Nigel Dula, who romped for 245 yards on 25 carries and five touchdowns. DHS quarterback Eli Tillery also kept the Mountaineer defense at bay, as he connected on 11-of-15 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Mitchell turned the football over via fumble deep in its own territory with the opening possession of the contest. DHS capitalized on the gaffe with a Nigel Dula 17-yard touchdown run, giving the home team an early 7-0 lead.
Following the score, the Mitchell offense took the field and regrouped with a four-play, 80-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Turbyfill. Giarrusso’s extra point kick knotted the game at 7-7 with more than half of the first quarter remaining.
Mitchell struggled to get the Draughn offense off the field defensively, as the Wildcats again moved the football with precision. An 80-yard drive answered the Mitchell score with one of its own, as DHS added a touchdown with a Dula scurry to the end zone from 10 yards out. Rudy Mendoza’s PAT again gave the Wildcats the advantage at 14-7 with 3:18 to play in the stanza.
As the second quarter began, the Mountaineers pieced together an impressive drive that brought the offense on the doorstep of the Draughn end zone with intent on again tying the contest, but the DHS defense bowed its neck, while an untimely personal foul penalty on Mitchell led to an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempt. With possession, the Wildcats offense returned to work and was successful with its ground game. A nine-play, 83-yard possession was capped with a 4-yard touchdown run from Dula, with the extra point tacked on for a 21-7 Draughn lead with 7:11 remaining in the first half.
Playing from behind, Mitchell kept its poise and the offense found its rhythm, using a seven-play, 65-yard drive, this time finishing the drive with points as Turbyfill scored on a 3-yard run and Giarrusso added the PAT to draw the visitors to within 21-14 with 1:16 to play in the second quarter.
On its final possession of the half, Draughn carried momentum into the locker room, as it swiftly advanced 69 yards in five plays, taking only 48 seconds to find pay dirt again, with Dula scoring his fourth touchdown of the half, this time a 5-yard jaunt, that swelled the Wildcats lead to 27-14 at the half.
Draughn’s Will Price returned the opening kickoff of the second half across midfield, and the Wildcats used an eight-play drive to matriculate 45 yards to the end zone, with Dula again doing the honors with a 4-yard run. A successful Dula two-point conversion run upped the Wildcats lead to 35-14 at the 8:04 mark of the third quarter.
Desperately needing an answer to claw back into the game, the MHS offense delivered with a hasty five-play, 72-yard march, with the explosive play of the series a 67-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to receiver Dalton Hollifield. The extra point brought Mitchell back within two scores at 35-21.
Fourteen points would be the closest that Mitchell could get for the remainder of the half. A large gain by Dula on Draughn’s drive after Mitchell’s latest score led to a Tillery 15-yard touchdown scamper, extending the Wildcat lead to 42-21 with 5:05 to play in the third quarter. The Draughn defense harassed Mitchell and forced a punt, and the offense followed with a 45-yard, six-play march that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tillery to Pinkerton. Mendoza’s PAT gave the home team a 49-21 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
An interception and long return on Mitchell’s first series of the fourth quarter gave possession back to Draughn inside the MHS 5-yard line, and Tywan Nemorin scored on a 4-yard run to tally the final Wildcats touchdown with 10:50 to play, accounting for the final margin.
Draughn rushed for 304 yards on 36 carries, and amassed 485 yards in total offense.
Gage Young led Mitchell receivers with a pair of receptions for 75 yards, while teammate Hollifield led the defensive effort with eight tackles. Draughn’s Thomas Lambert was a defensive menace against the Mountaineers, amassing a game-high 12 tackles, with 10 tackles by teammate Ronald Wilkins.
Mitchell (4-3, 2-1 WHC)) has its bye week this Friday, Oct. 7, and returns to action with a home game against Mountain Heritage on Friday, Oct. 14.
