MCDA Level 1 Youth Rec Division Champions (10 and under): Dogtown Spirit. Pictured on the first row from left are Ellie Blevins, Stephany Ammerman, Maple Teague, Alia Hopson, Mya Braswell, Addison Hoilman and Addy Stevens. Pictured on the second row from left are Tenley Phillips, Willa Beattie, Lila Sanderson, Kendall Vance, Paisley Jo Forbes, Alice Pastusic, Kat Marriott, and Jesica Imhoff. Pictured on the third row from left are Coach Kerri Teague, and Assistant Coach Emily Beattie. Not pictured are cheerleader Nevaeh Bradley and Assistant Coaches Kadance Vance and Kiyana Arnette.
Dogtown Spirit is Avery County’s first youth recreational competitive cheerleading team. The team is made up of participants ages 5 to 10 years old and are coached by Kerri Teague, operating out of Dogtown Wrestling Club/Avery County Youth Activities.
In its inaugural year, the 16-team-member squad just won its first division championship. The team traveled to Carowinds Amusement Park in Charlotte on Sunday May 8, where it competed live at an Midwest Cheer and Dance Competition (MCDA) Production in front of a large crowd. The squad performed one minute of crowd-engaging cheer and stunts, and one minute and 30 seconds of dance, tumbling and pyramids.
Select Dogtown Spirit cheerleaders competed in individual jump and tumble contests, and two cheerleaders won their age divisions. Paisley Jo Forbes won the Jump category for age 6 and younger, while Ellie Blevins won Jump for eight year olds. Both individuals had to perform one single jump and one double jump combo.
Dogtown Spirit’s next competition is at the end of the summer in July for the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, where the team hopes to continue its winning ways. The group is next scheduled to perform locally at Newland’s Independence Day celebration on July 2.
Dogtown Spirit is hosting two-week-long, half-day tumble and stunt cheer camps this summer, and taking sign ups for next season. Participants age 5 to 10 are welcome to sign up, and space is limited. For more information, call Teague at (828) 260-9533.
