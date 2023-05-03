Avery Baseball experienced mixed results in last week’s action on the diamond. The Big Red earned its second victory of the season and first road win of 2023 in gritting out a hard-earned win over the West Caldwell Warriors in non-conference action, and returned home the following day for a matchup with the Owen Warhorses, playing a competitive contest before a late Owen scoring flurry led the Warhorses to a win.
Avery 10, West Caldwell 5
GAMEWELL — Avery posted crooked numbers in three separate innings that was enough offense to stave off a pesky Warriors lineup.
The Big Red opened the top of the first inning with four runs on four hits to take a 4-0 advantage before the Warriors even had an opportunity for its first time at bat. Riley Isaacs reached on a defensive error to lead off the game, then advanced on a Brooks Berry base hit. Third baseman Trent Wellborn plated a run on an RBI groundout to third to score the game’s first run. Catcher Ethan Church and centerfielder Oak Markland each was hit by a pitch in the next two at-bats to load the bases. Landon Harmon drove in Berry with a sacrifice fly to left field, then second baseman Cole Singleton came through with a two-out single to centerfield that drove home a pair of Vikings.
West answered with a single run in the bottom of the first, as Josh Blankenship reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an RBI single by teammate Cam Baucom, cutting the Viking lead to 4-1.
Avery looked to add to its lead in the top of the second, but couldn’t capitalized on a pair of singles in the frame, leaving a pair of runners stranded on base. Viking starter Brooks Berry retired the West Caldwell side in order in the bottom of the second, as the Big Red maintained its three-run lead.
Bats warmed up again for ACHS in the top of the third inning, leading to plating another three runs to increase the Viking lead to 7-1. Each of the runs in the frame came with two outs in the inning. A double by Singleton was followed by Evan Robbins earning a base after being hit by pitch. Bryson Whitley laced a single to left to put three runners on, and Isaacs followed with an RBI single. Berry kept the rally going with a two-run single to left centerfield, driving in Robbins and Whitley before West could finally quell the threat.
Facing an uphill climb, WCHS posted two runs in the bottom of the third inning, aided by a walk and a pair of Viking defensive errors, cutting the Avery lead to 7-3.
A pair of West errors in the top of the fourth again led to a Viking scoring threat, but AHS could not capitalize, as a pair of strikeouts closed the inning. Berry continued to keep the West lineup in check, however, recording a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth.
The Vikings continued to put pressure on the West defense in the top of the fifth inning. Whitley reached on an error to open the frame and Berry also singled two batters later, but neither runner was able to score. West added another run in the bottom of the fifth, as Landon Martin connected for a one-out double and came around to score, cutting Avery’s lead to 7-4 after five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Kaleb Liner led off with a walk and Singleton reached on a double in the frame, but neither player could reach home as Liner was thrown out at third base and a popup closed the inning.
Landon Harmon came on in relief for the Big Red in the bottom of the sixth inning, and West managed to take advantage of a leadoff error, walk, and fielder’s choice to scratch across a run, reducing Avery’s lead to 7-5 before Harmon induced a pair of fly ball outs to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, key base knocks led to three insurance runs. Leading off with Whitley, four consecutive Vikings showed patience at the plate by drawing bases on balls, with Whitley touching home on the walk to Wellborn. Church rapped a sacrifice fly to center to score Isaacs, then Kaleb Liner ripped a single to center to drive home Berry. In a common theme of the contest, however, Avery was unable to do further damage, as the team stranded three runners, totaling 13 runners left on base for the game.
West looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh and final frame, but Harmon and the Avery defense slammed the door, retiring the side with a groundout to pitcher to close out the win.
Singleton laced three hits in the win and reached base four times in total, while teammate Whitley reached base four times and scored twice. Berry was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, while also earning the win on the mound with five strikeouts over five innings of work.
Owen 10, Avery 6
NEWLAND — Coming off its momentum-boosting win over West Caldwell, Avery hoped the good vibes continued when it welcomed the Owen Warhorses to Viking Field for a Western Highlands Conference showdown. Avery used a pair of underclassmen on the mound, as starter Gabe Guanoe and reliever Oak Markland took the hill for the Vikings, while Owen eventually used a quartet of pitchers to stave off a late Avery comeback attempt.
Owen scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as a Liam Gildner one-out single was followed by an RBI double two hitters later by pitcher Adam Warnock for a 1-0 OHS lead. Two hitters later, Hayden Burpeau doubled to score Warnock for the 2-0 margin.
Berry singled for Avery with one out in the bottom of the first, advancing all the way to third base before being stranded to leave the Vikings scoreless through one inning.
Avery regrouped in the top of the second to retire the Owen offense and leave a runner stranded, but the Viking bats could not take advantage of a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second as Owen remained ahead 2-0 entering the third inning.
The Warhorses added a run in the top of the third, as a one-out single by Warnock spurred a rally. Jacob Knighton reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one batter later when teammate Burpeau drove him home with a double to left field to give the visitors a 3-0 advantage.
Avery’s offense woke up in the bottom of the frame to score a run to answer the Owen score. Isaacs led off the inning with a single, followed by a Berry double. Isaacs was cut down for the first out of the inning, but Berry came around to score on a wild pitch to draw ACHS to within 3-1 after three innings.
OHS found its groove in the top of the fourth and scored three two-out runs to extend its advantage to 6-1. An error led off the frame, but consecutive hits by the top three hitters of the Owen lineup led to all three Warhorses coming around to score, aided by a two-run single by Warnock.
Unfazed, the Vikings answered the Owen scores with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth. Robbins led off the frame with a double, Isaacs singled two batters later, then Berry drove in both players with a double to left, cutting the OHS lead to 6-3. Following a groundout, Ethan Church rapped an RBI single to left to plate Berry to leave the Big Red only trailing by a pair at 6-4 after four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Owen took advantage of a leadoff triple by Burpeau, as he came in to score on a wild pitch for a 7-4 Owen lead. Gunnoe surrendered a double to Jonathan Nichols, but worked out of trouble to induce a popup to end the inning with no further damage.
After retiring Avery in order in the bottom of the fifth, Owen scored three huge insurance runs in the top of the sixth. A pair of hit batsmen fueled the Owen explosion, with a Warnock double and Gavin Pickett single moving runners along. Markland came on in relief to close out the inning but Owen had built a 10-4 advantage.
Looking to forge a comeback, Avery plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, as both Isaacs and Wellborn reached base and scored in the frame. Neither team could add to their totals in the seventh and final inning, leading the Warhorses to take the win.
Isaacs laced a pair of hits in the contest and scored twice, with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs by Berry. Markland connected for three hits and reached base a fourth time after being hit by a pitch.
“The last almost month, we’ve kind of turned a little bit of a corner. Sometimes the score hasn’t shown it, because we’ve had one big inning, but we’ve improved leaps and bounds. From where we were at in the beginning of the year to where we’re at now is, in my eyes, a dramatic difference,” Avery Head Baseball Coach Benny Wellborn said of the team’s advancement down the stretch. “We’ve learned how to keep the ball down for the most part, and our pitchers are not beating our catchers to death with balls in the dirt. When you can do that and live around the zone, you’re going to get more calls. The real telltale sign for us has been our breaking balls have been working really well the last three or four games, and that’s been huge for us. Gabe threw well last week against Owen and Brooks threw tremendous against West Caldwell.”
Avery traveled to Owen on May 1 before traveling to Ledger to take on Mitchell on May 2. ACHS returns home this Friday, May 5, for its regular-season finale and Senior Day contest against Mitchell at Viking Field.
