NEWLAND — Jay Smith, athletic director and counselor at Avery County High School, is stepping down from his position later this year.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Smith discussed the decision as he sat at the high school wearing a “Vikings” baseball zip-up and the buzzer from the gymnasium went off incrementally.
An Avery County native, Smith graduated from ACHS before earning his degree at Montreat College where he studied Human Services and Family Studies. After working in Catawba County for the Department of Social Services and the juvenile court system for a decade and a half, Smith and his family moved back to Avery. Since the move, Smith has worked at ACHS for approximately 15 years, surpassing the lifespan of the artificial turf at Macdonald Stadium that was installed at the same period of his arrival.
“It’s been awesome to be a part of everything. You live here, your life is the school when you’re an administrator or athletic director,” Smith said.
On a typical day as not only a counselor but athletic director, Smith spends most of his time answering phone calls, scheduling games, filling in for coaches and even serving as interim bus driver. When the golf coach resigned mid-season a few years back, Smith stepped up as coach despite having no prior knowledge of coaching the sport. During his time as the golf coach, the team won several conference championships, qualifying several student-athletes for the state tournament during his tenure.
The most important part of the job, however, is not the sports or the games, the wins or the losses. To Smith, the most important part of the job is the kids.
“Kids, you know, until they understand that you care, they don’t care,” Smith said.
He has built relationships with the students, staff and administration alike throughout his many positions, including assistant baseball coach, golf coach, counselor and athletic director. Not only has Smith created meaningful relationships inside the county, but around the state as well. He describes his relationship with athletic directors across North Carolina as being “lifelong friends.”
Having grown up in Avery County, Smith’s own kids have never had a father who at the same time wasn’t athletic director. When he retires, he plans on having more time to be around for his family.
Although it can be tricky for Smith to navigate the differences between personal and professional relationships after working and living in Avery for so long, Smith said he still “bleeds black and red,” the official colors of the high school.
On one occasion, Smith introduced a colleague to his daughter. The colleague told the girl that her dad Smith was “the coach’s coach,” a term that suits Smith and his duties appropriately.
Smith shared that his goal is to leave the students of ACHS with the skills they need to be successful in the workforce once they graduate and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
“We should be about developing kids that are able to come out of this high school, go into the workplace or into college and be productive citizens. That should be our job,” Smith added.
Smith admitted that he doesn’t have many regrets, but if he had to pick one, it would be having more time for his coaches and improving facilities through more fundraisers.
Smith shared his appreciation for the county and town officials who have allowed for ACHS to have the facilities that make it possible for students to play sports. Smith doesn’t concern himself with whether any of the graduates become famous athletes, but hopes that through group and team activities, students will be motivated to stay in school and graduate.
“We all want to know what our legacy is. I hope mine is that we’ve taken care of kids; that I’ve taken care of kids and we’ve done the right things for our athletic programs,” Smith said.
