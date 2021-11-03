With a share of the Region title in hand, the Cloudland football program made sure they didn’t have to share.
The ‘Landers rolled to a 38-8 victory at North Greene on the road to wrap up the Region 1-A Championship, as well as a No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Cloudland finishes with a 4-0 mark and improves to 9-1 overall.
The ‘Landers have won 24 consecutive region games.
CHS is set to open the 2021 TSSAA Class A Playoffs as Greenback will pay a visit to Orr Field for the first round.
Cloudland will have home-field advantage as long as they continue to win and advance.
Against North Greene, Cloudland once again proved to be the dominant team.
After the ‘Lander defense limited NG on the first drive of the game, Cloudland got on the board as Caleb Sluder scored on a 1-yard run. The ‘Landers pushed the advantage to 8-0 as Chase Shell hit Maverick Simerly for the two-point conversion.
The Blue and Gold held an 8-0 after the first quarter.
Cloudland went to the air for the second score of the night as Chase Shell hit Gage McKinney for a 20-yard touchdown.
The ‘Landers struck again later in the quarter as Seth Birchfield scored on a 5-yard run. After Sluder added the two-point conversion, CHS held a 22-0 halftime advantage.
The ‘Landers kept their foot on the gas in the second half.
Shell added to the Cloudland lead with a 26-yard touchdown run and Birchfield had a successful two-point conversion.
In the fourth quarter, Birchfield scored on a 70-yard run and Simerly caught a Shell pass to cap the Cloudland scoring in the fourth quarter.
Birchfield had the night with 31 carries for 314 yards. Sluder added four carries for 33 yards, while Shell was 3-of-7 passing for 60 yards. McKinney had two catches for 36 yards.
