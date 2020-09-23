ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland had smooth sailing on Friday, Sept. 18. The ‘Landers scored early and often in the first half en route to a 49-0 victory over Hancock County in Region 1A action at Orr Field.
With the win, Cloudland starts Region 1 action with a 1-0 mark and improves to 2-2 on the season.
The ‘Landers set the tone early. Cloudland covered 72 yards in six plays — including some hard runs by Seth Birchfield — and took a 6-0 lead when Bentley Gilbert caught a six-yard pass from Chase Shell. Gilbert added the extra point to give CHS a 7-0 lead just more than two minutes into the game.
On Hancock County’s first possession, Birchfield stepped in front of an Indian pass and raced 56 yards for a touchdown. Cloudland pushed the lead to 21-0 on the final play of the first quarter, as Birchfield scored on a 5-yard run and Gilbert added the extra point.
The Cloudland defense continued to limit Hancock County by forcing a quick punt to open the second quarter. Birchfield scored his third touchdown of the half with a 3-yard run as Cloudland extended its lead to 27-0.
On the following Hancock possession, Cloudland forced a turnover when Elijah Blair recovered a fumble. Two plays later, Cloudland got another big play, as Gilbert caught a Shell pass and rambled 50 yards for a touchdown. CHS added the two-point conversion to take a commanding 35-0 lead, as senior Eli Presswood broke through the Indian line for the score.
Presswood followed with another big play when he forced and recovered another Hancock fumble. The turnover led to a 7-yard touchdown by Caleb Sluder with slightly more than a minute remaining in the first half. Gilbert added the extra point to stake the ‘Landers to a dominant 42-0 halftime advantage.
With a running clock, Cloudland was able to get a number of its younger players into the game during the second half. Tanner Blevins scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the night.
Birchfield ended the night with 88 yards on 11 carries, while Gage McKinney added 30 yards on three carries. Shell finished the game 2-of-5 passing for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Luke Tipton and Auston Caraway rushed for 24 yards each.
Gilbert had two receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and was 5-for-6 in extra-point attempts. The five PATs were the most for a ‘Landers kicker since 1999, and the second-most successful attempts in a game in school history.
The Cloudland defense held Hancock County to only 72 yards of total offense.
The ‘Landers travel this Friday, Sept. 25, to take on Sunbright. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
