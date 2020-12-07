ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team made its presence felt on the Region 1-A All-Region team.
The ‘Landers saw 10 players honored for their performance this past season.
Seth Birchfield was honored as the Player of the Year. Birchfield had 1,447 yards rushing on the year, and teammate senior Eli Preswood picked up a pair of honors from the coaches. The lineman was named both the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Elijah Blair was named the Linebacker of the Year for Region 1-A.
Cloudland saw Bentley Gilbert, Caleb Sluder, Coy Laney, Chase Shell, Landon Johnson, Maverick Simerly, Gage McKinney, Birchfield, Preswood and Blair named to the All-Region team.
