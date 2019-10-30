MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program made a statement on Oct. 25.
The ‘Landers rolled to a 46-0 victory over Johnson County in non-conference action in Mountain City. With the win, Cloudland improves to 4-5 on the season, and CHS is 3-1 since Scott Potter took over the program.
Once the Cloudland offense got rolling, there was no stopping it.
Senior Hunter Blair got CHS on the board first midway through the first quarter as he scored on a 15-yard run. Seth Birchfield tacked on the two-point conversion as the ‘Landers took an 8-0 lead.
The Cloudland offense got back on the board in the first play of the second quarter as Seth Birchfield scored on a short run. After Triston Lacy recorded an interception on the next Johnson County drive, Hunter Shell found Bentley Gilbert for a 32-yard touchdown pass to get Cloudland back on the board.
The teams traded possessions before Colin Morgan nabbed an interception that set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Shell to Gilbert that gave Cloudland a 30-0 advantage.
Lacy added a pair of touchdowns — one from 30 yards out and another from 13 yards out — to account for final scoring in the second half.
For the game, Lacy finished with 104 yards on 17 carries, while Birchfield had 86 yards on 17 carries. Shell was 3-of-6 passing for 61 yards.
Jed Childress had 10 tackles with Morgan adding seven tackles.
As a team, Cloudland held Johnson County to 36 total yards in the first half.
The ‘Landers are set to wrap up the regular season at Sullivan North on Nov. 1.
