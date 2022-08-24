ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team was unable to pull off a late rally in the opening week of the season, as the ‘Landers dropped a 22-14 decision to Happy Valley on Warrior Hill on Aug. 19.
The Cloudland defense answered the call early by forcing a three-and-out and getting a takeaway when Cayden Clarke jumped in front of a Happy Valley pass for an interception. CHS, however, was unable to convert the turnovers into points.
Happy Valley broke the scoreless stalemate in the second with a short touchdown run, but the extra point was unsuccessful.
The ‘Landers looked poised the answer by methodically moving down the field. However, CHS was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal and HV maintained a 6-0 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Happy Valley kicked things off by scoring on the opening drive to take a 14-0 advantage.
Cloudland, however, answered as Kyle Birchfield capped off a strong drive with a 33-yard score.
Happy Valley scored late in the third quarter to take a 22-6 lead into the final quarter.
Cloudland closed the gap in the final minute as Camden Peppers hit Clarke for a 22-yard score. Birchfield added the two-point conversion as CHS pulled within a possession with nine seconds remaining.
The ‘Landers looked for some late-game magic but were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.
Gage McKinney had 13 carries for 127 yards, while Birchfield had 12 carries for 58 yards.
Peppers was 4-of-9 passing with 88 yards. Clarke added three catches for 79 yards.
Cloudland is set to open the home schedule on August 26 with an important region game as Unaka visits Orr Field.
