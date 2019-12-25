Cloudland used a pair of strong starts and never looked back in a county clash.
The Lady ‘Landers captured a 45-32 win over Happy Valley, and the Cloudland boys rolled to a 59-36 win on Warrior Hill.
The Cloudland girls seized control early with tight defense.
CHS held HV to just a free throw in the opening minutes, while Mandy Benfield and Gracie Freeman hit baskets. That sparked CHS to a 10-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
Kenzie Birchfield and Taylor Hicks answered a quick HV run in the second to push the Cloudland lead to double-digits at the half.
Neither team was able to get anything going offensively in the third quarter as the teams combined for eight points — six of which were from CHS junior Jasmine Birchfield.
Cloudland was able to weather a HV run in the final quarter to old onto the win.
Birchfield finished with 11 points to lead the way.
In the boys’ game, Cloudland took advantage of an early run.
The ‘Landers opened the game on a 9-0 run sparked by baskets from Hunter Blair, Elijah Blair and Conner Birchfield, and Cloudland turned that into a 14-4 lead after a quarter of play.
Hunter Shell and Caleb Sluder hit key shots in the second quarter to help keep HV at bay, as Cloudland held a 35-18 advantage at the half.
In the second half, Cloudland was never threatened.
C. Birchfield led the way with 14 points. Bentley Gilbert had 11 points, while E. Blair finished with 10 points. Shell scored nine points in the contest.
