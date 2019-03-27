Cloudland softball and baseball got into the thick of spring sports action last week.
North Greene 14, Cloudland 0 (Baseball)
The ‘Landers were unable to get the offense going in the first game of a district series with the Huskies.
Collin Morgan was a perfect 3-for-3 to lead the way for Cloudland. Damian Black added a hit for the CHS cause, while Dave Ramey gave up six hits.
North Greene 12, Cloudland 3 (Baseball)
The ‘Landers looked poised to strike, but NG used a six-run inning in the game’s final inning to secure the win.
Hunter Blair led Cloudland with a 2-for-3 performance. Dillon Johnson struck out seven Huskie batters while allowing just three earned runs.
Brayden Christman, Jordan Coffey and Morgan tallied a hit a piece.
North Greene 3, Cloudland 0 (Softball)
The Lady ‘Landers stayed within striking distance, but was never able to get on the board in a key District 1-A clash
CHS was limited to five hits in the game. Taylor Hicks recorded two hits to lead the way for Cloudland.
