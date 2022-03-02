Lady ‘Landers advance In Region 1-A Tournament
The Cloudland girls’ basketball team came up short in the District 1-A Championship game, but rebounded in style to advance in the Region 1-A tournament quarterfinals.
The Lady ‘Landers were slated to take on Hampton in the Region 1-A semifinals on Monday, Feb. 28, with the winner extending its season with a berth in the championship game, as well as a substate berth.
Lady ‘Landers 74, Hancock County 19 (Region 1-A Quarterfinals)The Lady ‘Landers hit the gas early and never looked back in the opening game of the Region 1-A tournament.
Cloudland took a 24-3 lead in the first quarter, and took a nearly 40-point advantage into the half. From there, it was all Cloudland.
Ella Benfield led CHS with 16 points. Karah Fields finished with 15 points, while Isabella Christman had 12 points. Kendall Birchfield and Ryan Turbyfill had nine and eight points, respectively.
North Greene 45, Lady ‘Landers 37 (District 1-A Championship)Cloudland had a fast start, but was unable to answer a late North Greene run in the title game. Cloudland jumped out to a 7-2 lead before holding a 14-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter. A back-and-forth second quarter saw the Blue and Gold hold a 23-22 halftime advantage.
After North Greene opened regained the lead, but Cloudland stayed within striking distance the rest of the quarter before a quick NG run pushed the lead to 33-28 after three complete quarters. Cloudland answered a North Greene run to open the fourth, but were unable to rally to retake the lead.
Benfield had 10 points to lead Cloudland, while Saharra McKinney had nine points. Fields added eight points.
