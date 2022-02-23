The Cloudland basketball programs kicked off postseason play with mixed results.
The Lady ‘Landers advanced to the District 1-A Championship game with a 56-44 win over Unaka, while the ‘Landers saw a valiant effort fall short in a 51-41 decision that ended their season in the District 1-A quarterfinals.
Lady ‘Landers 56, Unaka 44
The Cloudland girls’ basketball team picked up a statement win in the District 1-A semifinals.
The Lady ‘Landers had previously clinched a spot in the Region 1-A tournament.
Cloudland used a late 8-2 run to take a 15-10 lead into the second quarter, and the Lady ‘Landers continued to have momentum with a 14-3 run to take a 29-17 halftime lead.
The Lady ‘Landers continued to turn back any thoughts of an Unaka comeback with timely shot after timely shot to secure the win.
Karah Fields had 20 points to pace Cloudland. Ella Benfield had 17 points.
Unaka 51, ‘Landers 41
A back-and-forth battle came up short for Cloudland.
After the teams traded points for the first quarter, Unaka maintained a 12-10 advantage after a quarter of play.
The teams swapped the leads for the opening part of the second quarter, but Unaka pulled out to a 28-21 lead at the half.
Cloudland continued to battle and took a 37-35 lead into the fourth where Unaka used an 8-2 run over the final four minutes to take the win.
Eli Morgan had 11 points to lead the Blue and Gold, while Cayden Clarke had eight points. Caleb Sluder and Dylan Shell had seven points apiece.
