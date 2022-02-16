The Cloudland basketball teams had a busy week to wrap district play for the regular season.
Lady ‘Landers 61, University High 14
The Cloudland girls’ basketball team rolled to a district win in Johnson City.
Cloudland took a 15-4 lead after a quarter of play and pushed the advantage to 35-6 by the half.
The Lady ‘Landers hit cruise control in the second half to secure the win.
Ella Benfield finished with 12 points for Cloudland. Isabella Christman and Kendall Birchfield added 11 points, while Karah Frields tossed in nine points.
Lady ‘Landers 62, Hampton 40
Cloudland picked up a key district against a county foe.
CHS used a 7-0 run to take a 13-5 lead after a quarter of play and used some key 3-pointers to push the advantage to 26-12 at the half.
The Lady ‘Landers used a 9-2 run to open the third quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs closed the gap. However, Cloudland held a 44-26 lead after three complete quarters. From there, the Blue and Gold were able to hold off Hampton to secure the win.
Benfield had 19 points to pace Cloudland. Ryan Turbyfill finished with 14 points, while Fields ended the game with 12 points.
University High 61, ‘Landers 40
The Cloudland boys basketball team was unable to keep pace with a UH offensive attack in Johnson City.
Cloudland stayed within striking distance for most of the first half as CHS trailed 8-5 after a quarter of play, and UH held a 21-11 lead at the break.
Cloudland, however, was unable to overcome the deficit in the second half.
Caleb Sluder had 12 points to lead the way. Dylan Shell tossed in 10 points, while Gage McKinney and Cayden Clarke finished with five and four points, respectively.
Hampton 56, ‘Landers 43
Cloudland was unable to rally for an upset against the Bulldogs.
After the teams traded shots to start the game, Hampton used a 7-0 run to take a 15-10 advantage into the second quarter. Hampton continued the run to start the second and pushed the lead to 27-14 at the half.
Cloudland, however, battled back with key shots to close the gap before Hampton pushed the lead back out to 12 points heading to the final quarter.
Cloudland closed the gap to seven points to start the fourth quarter. However, that was as close as the ‘Landers could get despite a hard-fought effort.
Caleb Sluder had 25 points to lead Cloudland. Clarke finished with six points.
The ‘Landers were slated to host Unicoi on Feb. 14 before starting the District 1-A tournament at Happy Valley over President’s Day Weekend.
