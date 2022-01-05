CHS Football well represented on TnFCA All-State Team
The Cloudland football program saw four members selected to the Class A Tennessee Football Coaches Association All-State team. Seth Birchfield was selected at the running back spot to the team, while Eli Benfield was selected as a member of the offensive line.
On the defensive side of the ball, Maverick Simerly and Jacob Street were both selected to defensive lineman spots. Head Coach Zac Benfield was selected as the Coach of the Year for Class A.
Lady ‘Landers, ‘Landers each win two games at Harriman Christmas Classic
The Cloudland basketball programs each picked up a pair of wins at the Harriman Christmas Classic to close out 2021.
The Lady ‘Landers picked up a 48-42 victory over Harriman, with Isabella Christman tallying 28 points to lead the way. Cloudland also rolled to a 54-18 win over Midway with Karah Fields leading all scorers with 14 points.
For the ‘Landers, Dylan Shell led the way with 17 points as Cloudland took a 57-53 win over Midway on the opening day of the event. The ‘Landers also rolled to a 59-31 win over Oakdale on the second day.
