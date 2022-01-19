Cloudland basketball was busy with a pair of matchups on the hardwood last week.
Girls
Lady ‘Landers 51, Unaka 34
The Cloudland girls basketball team was unable to overcome an early deficit on the road. The Lady ‘Landers saw Unaka open the game to a 13-1 run, but Cloudland settled down to cut into the deficit before the end of the quarter. Unaka, however, used a 7-0 run to end the second quarter to push the lead back to 14 points.
Cloudland continued to fight hard, but was unable to make a comeback in the second half. Ella Benfield had nine points to lead Cloudland. Saharra McKinney and Ryan Turbyfill had seven points apiece.
Lady ‘Landers 72, University High 16
The Cloudland girls were never challenged against the Lady Bucs in a District 1-A contest. The Lady ‘Landers scored early and often and rolled to a 39-8 halftime lead.
Cloudland was led by Karah Fields who scored 18 points, while Izabella Christman scored 12 points. Benfield added 11 points for the Cloudland cause.
Boys
Unaka 64, ‘Landers 55 (OT)
The Cloudland boys thrillingly forced overtime, but was unable to keep the momentum in the the extra period.
It was a back-and-forth battle as the Rangers held a slim 15-13 lead after a quarter of play and a 30-29 halftime advantage.
Cloudland pulled ahead in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter before Unaka held a 48-45 lead in the closing seconds. Dylan Shell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the ‘Landers to force overtime. Unaka, however, started the extra period with a 9-0 run, and then held off a hard-charging Cloudland unit for the win.
Caleb Sluder had 28 points to lead CHS. Caden Clarke and Dylan McClellan scored nine points each, while Shell added seven points to the Cloudland effort.
University High 58, ‘Landers 31
Cloudland was unable to overcome a big third quarter from the Bucs.
The ‘Landers trailed 14-6 after a quarter of play, and Cloudland was able to keep pace with UH in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Cloudland, however, was unable to overcome the frame as the Bucs outscored CHS 22-12.
Shell scored nine points. Sluder and Gage McKinney had eight points apiece.
