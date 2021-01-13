The first full week of 2021 was a busy one for the Cloudland basketball programs.
North Greene 51, Cloudland 50 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers came up short in a hard-fought District 1-A road clash.
Cloudland, who erased an early 14-7 deficit, used a quick run to tie the game at 27-27 going to the half. In the third quarter, CHS pulled out to a lead as the teams continued to battle and trade shots.
North Greene was able to take a lead in the closing seconds, however, and Cloudland was unable to convert a last-second possession to regain the lead.
Mandy Benfield had 12 points to lead the Cloudland attack. Saharra McKinney scored 11 points, while Jasmine Birchfield had nine points.
Cloudland 45, Providence Academy 16 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers limited Providence and cruised to a non-conference win.
Cloudland jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, and then used a 21-3 third-quarter run to leave no doubt against the Lady Knights.
Gracie Freeman tallied 17 points for Cloudland. Benfield scored 15 points in the win, and Birchfield tossed in nine points.
North Greene 82, Cloudland 60 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to keep pace in a frantic fourth quarter on the road.
Cloudland and the Huskies traded shots in the early going before NG took a five-point lead into the second quarter. In the second stanza, Cloudland battled back to stay within a possession at the break.
The teams continued to trade runs in the third quarter. The ‘Landers, however, were unable to keep pace as the Huskies offense got hot in the final eight minutes.
Caleb Sluder tallied 21 points, while Bentley Gilbert scored 11 points. Victor Hicks scored nine points for the Cloudland cause.
Providence 67, Cloudland 28 (boys)
The ‘Landers came up short in a non-conference game at Providence.
The Knights took an early lead and never looked back as they held an 18-5 lead after a quarter of play.
Sluder had nine points for the ‘Landers. Elijah Blair and Gilbert had eight points each.
