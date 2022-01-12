The Cloudland basketball programs came up short in a Saturday, Jan. 8, District 1-A clash.
The Lady ‘Landers dropped a 42-38 overtime decision to North Greene in a battle of two state tournament teams from a year ago, while the ‘Landers were unable to keep pace in the second half in a 60-40 decision to the Huskies.
It was the lone Cloudland games of the week, as the scheduled contests against Unicoi were postponed due to weather.
Girls
In the girls’ game, Cloudland fought hard from the opening tip.
CHS jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but NG closed the quarter on a run as CHS trailed 11-10 after eight minutes of play.
Cloudland pulled back into the lead early in the second quarter, and the teams swapped shots for the rest of the quarter, as the Lady ‘Landers held a 21-20 led at the half.
The third quarter was much the same and the teams ended the third quarter in a 27-27 stalemate.
The final quarter saw NG jump into the lead with a 6-0 run, but Cloudland answered with an 8-0 run of its own. North Greene, however, knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute to force an extra period.
North Greene scored five points in overtime from the free-throw line before CHS got on the board. Cloudland was unable to rally past the Lady Huskies before time expired.
Karah Fields led Cloudland with 10 points. Saharra McKinney and Isabella Christman had eight points each. Taylor Hicks added six points.
Boys
In the boys’ game, it was a tale of two halves.
Cloudland jumped out early with a Caleb Sluder 3-pointer as points were hard to come by in the opening minutes. A 5-0 Sluder run to end the quarter gave Cloudland an 8-3 lead after eight minutes of play.
The ‘Landers continued to hold the advantage in the second quarter and maintained a 16-11 lead at the half.
North Greene, however, took control of the game with a 17-2 run to open the quarter.
Cloudland continued to fight, but was unable to get back in front.
Sluder finished with 12 points to pace the Blue and Gold. Dylan Shell finished with 11 points, while Dylan McClellan had six points.
