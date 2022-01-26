It was a 2-0 week for the Cloudland girls basketball program, while the Cloudland boys were on the wrong end of a couple of decisions.
GirlsLady ‘Landers 62, Hampton 54Cloudland took an early lead and held on against a county foe for a key District 1-A road win.
After Hampton scored the first four points of the game, the Lady ‘Landers answered with a 10-0 run to take a 10-4 lead into the second quarter. CHS was able to push the advantage to 11 points at the half, and then held off a pair of second-half Hampton charges for the win.
Ryan Turbyfill had 19 points to lead Cloudland. Isabella Christman scored 14 points, while Kendall Birchfield tossed in 11 points. Ella Benfield and Karah Fields added nine points apiece.
Lady ‘Landers 43, Happy Valley 23Cloudland methodically pulled away to pick up a county non-conference win.
CHS jumped out to an 11-4 lead and pushed the advantage to 19-7 at the half. From there, Cloudland limited Happy Valley — including to just three points in the fourth quarter — to secure the win.
Benfield finished with 14 points. Christman added 10 points, while Birchfield finished with six points.
BoysHampton 78, Cloudland 22Cloudland was unable to keep pace with a strong Hampton offensive attack.
Dylan Shell provided an early spark, but Hampton used a 15-1 second-quarter run to take a 43-12 lead at the break. Cloudland continued to fight but was unable to dig back into the game.
Caleb Sluder and Shell finished with eight points each, while Caden Clarke added four points to the Cloudland cause.
Happy Valley 59, Cloudland 33Cloudland was unable to overcome a quick HV start in a non-conference tilt.
HV took an 11-5 lead after a quarter of play and maintained a 24-11 lead at the half. Cloudland settled down but was unable to cut into the HV lead in the second half.
Shell had 18 points. Clarke ended the night with seven points.
