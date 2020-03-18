It was opening week of spring sports for the Cloudland programs.
Softball
The Lady ‘Landers got things started in style with an 12-0 opening day win at Sullivan North.
Cloudland methodically pulled away from the Lady Raiders with a consistent performance at the plate.
Kaylen Fields led the way, as the junior was 4-for-4 and drove in four runs. Krisi Bare, Heaven Caraway, Karah Fields, Jasmine Birchfield and Kenzie Birchfield had two hits apiece.
In all, Cloudland had 15 hits, with Marlee Hughes and Taylor Hicks each adding a run.
Baseball
Cloudland dropped a pair of opening day games at North Greene. Cloudland fell 13-0 in the first game of the doubleheader and dropped the second game 22-0.
