The Cloudland basketball programs had a busy week to kick off the month of February.
North Greene 53, Lady ‘Landers 40
The Lady ‘Landers battled back but was unable to overcome an early deficit.
The teams traded shots in the opening minutes as NG led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. After NG pushed the advantage to 12 at the half, the Lady Huskies outscored CHS 16-0 in the third quarter.
Cloudland, however, outscored NH 24-9 in the final quarter but was unable to keep the rally going.
Ella Benfield, Saharra McKinney, Ryan Turbyfill, Izabella Christman and Karah Fields had seven points apiece.
Unaka 53, Lady ‘Landers 47
Cloudland came up short in a tight battle with a Carter County district foe.
The teams swapped runs the entire game — including Cloudland taking a 38-34 advantage into the final quarter.
Unaka, however, scored 11 straight points to open the final quarter. Cloudland battled back to close within four points, but they were unable to retake the lead.
Christman led CHS with 20 points, while Benfield and Turbyfill had eight points each.
North Greene 85, ‘Landers 40
The Cloudland boys’ basketball team dropped a road decision.
The Huskies took control early with a 24-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Cloudland played extremely hard, but was unable to recover against North Greene.
Dylan Shell led Cloudland with 14 points, Dylan Street tallied eight points. Dylan McClellan tossed in five points.
Unaka 56, ‘Landers 54
Cloudland fell on the wrong side of a heartbreaker against the Rangers.
The ‘Landers jumped out early and held a 12-9 lead after a quarter of play as well as a 26-22 advantage at the half.
Unaka battled back with a run to take the lead early in the third and maintained a slim 40-39 lead as the game moved to the fourth.
The teams swapped runs to open the final quarter, and swapped the lead and shots in the final minutes where Unaka was able to hold on in the closing seconds.
Caleb Sluder had 17 points to lead the ‘Landers, while McClellan tallied 16 points.
