It was a productive week for the Cloudland girls’ basketball program.
The Lady ‘Landers picked up a pair of key District 1-A wins, while the ‘Landers split a pair of games.
Cloudland 55, North Greene 51 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers were able to even the season series against North Greene to move back into a tie for first place in the District 1-A race.
Cloudland had to battle back from a 17-13 deficit in the first quarter and Jasmine Birchfield led Cloudland to a 31-28 halftime lead with key shots. It was a back-and-forth battle in the second half as CHS held on for the key road win.
Mandy Benfield recorded 17 points. Gracie Freeman and J. Birchfield had 12 points each.
Cloudland 50, Unaka 35 (girls)
After a sluggish first quarter, the Lady ‘Landers got settled down and never looked back.
Cloudland held a slim 5-3 lead after a quarter of play that saw points hard to come by. In the second quarter, the Lady ‘Landers got things rolling while holding the Lady Rangers to just one field goal in the half to take a 24-6 lead into the half.
From there, it was all CHS.
Freeman, Kenzie Birchfield and J. Birchfield recorded 12 points apiece. Karah Fields scored seven points in the game.
North Greene 68, Cloudland 63 (boys)
Cloudland was unable to battle back from an early deficit on the road in a District 1-A clash.
CHS saw North Greene take a 17-9 lead in the first quarter, and was unable to cut into a 12-point lead before half.
After North Greene pushed the lead to 49-31 at the end of third quarter, the ‘Landers got things going. Hayden Shell and Hunter Shell hit key shots as CHS trimmed the lead to single digits.However, they were unable to get in front before time expired.
Hu. Shell had 19 points for Cloudland. Ha. Shell tossed in 16 points, while Conner Birchfield and Elijah Blair added 12 points.
Cloudland 66, Unaka 63 (boys)
The ‘Landers held on to snap a four-game losing streak.
After Unaka held a 13-10 lead after a quarter of play, Cloudland stormed back by outscoring the Rangers 20-11 in the second quarter to take a six-point advantage into the locker room at half.
CHS was unable to add to their lead in the third quarter, and Cloudland had just enough to hold on in a fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 52 points.
Birchfield had a team-high 21 points. Blair and Bentley Gilbert had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
