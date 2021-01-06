Preswood named TNFCA All-State
Cloudland Senior Eli Preswood received another postseason accolade.
The ‘Lander lineman was selected as a member of the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All-State team for Class 1-A.
Preswood, who was selected for the prestigious East-West All-Star Classic in December, was a dominant force for the Cloudland on both sides of the ball. The senior was named the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year for Region 1-A.
Cloudland busy in basketball action
Sullivan East 79, Cloudland 56 (boys)
Cloudland was unable to upset Sullivan East to end the year 2020. The ‘Landers clawed to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but the home-standing Patriots were able to get the offense going in the second stanza.
CHS stayed within striking distance for most of the second half. However, the ‘Landers were unable to rally past the Class AA squad.
Caleb Sluder had 19 points to lead Cloudland. Bentley Gilbert scored 13 points in the defeat.
Cloudland 45, Daniel Boone 32 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers pulled away to take an impressive nonconference win over Daniel Boone.
After jumping out to an 11-9 lead in the first eight minutes, the Lady ‘Landers saw the Lady Trailblazers eke out a slim lead at the half. Cloudland, however, got the offensive attack rolling by outscoring DB 21-9 in the third quarter to take control and never look back.
Gracie Freeman had a team-high 18 points, while Mandy Benfield scored 15 points in the win.
Sullivan East 48, Cloudland 37 (girls)
The Cloudland girls’ basketball team dropped a tight battle against the Class AA foe.
The Lady ‘Landers and East traded shots throughout the first half as the Lady Patriots held a 21-18 advantage at the half.
It continued to be a tight battle throughout the second half, as Cloudland was unable to make a late run.
Benfield scored 17 points, while Freeman chipped in with eight points, and Karah Fields and Jasmine Birchfield scored six and five points, respectively.
