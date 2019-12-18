The Cloudland basketball programs split the District 1-A openers.
The Lady ‘Landers rolled to a 57-19 victory over Sullivan North in Kingsport, while the ‘Landers dropped a 71-63 loss to Sullivan North.
In the girls’ game, Cloudland seized control early.
The Lady ‘Landers hit some key shots and limited the Lady Raiders opportunities to take an 18-7 advantage after a quarter of play. Cloudland maintained the advantage for most of the second quarter as CHS maintained a 28-14 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Lady ‘Landers left no doubt.
A stingy CHS defense held North to just three points in the third and two in the fourth while outscoring the hosts 30-5.
Gracie Freeman had 13 points. Mandy Benfield and Jasmine Birchfield had eight and seven points, respectively.
In the boys’ game, CHS was unable to overcome a slow start.
Sullivan North jumped out to a 16-0 lead before CHS was able to get going. Cloudland trailed 27-13 at the half, and was able to trim a point off the deficit at the half.
The ‘Landers continued to battle in the second half. However, they were unable to mount a rally.
Hunter Shell had 21 points, while Elijah Blair scored 15 points. Conner Birchfield had 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.