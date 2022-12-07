Cloudland splits varsity contests at HV By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Dec 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The Cloudland basketball programs had differing results at Happy Valley in non-conference action on Dec. 1.The Lady ‘Landers doubled up the Lady Warriors early and rolled to a 47-29 victory, while the ‘Landers were unable to battle back in the second half in a 69-51 decision to Happy Valley.In the girls’ game, Cloudland set the tone early.After holding a lead after the first quarter, CHS pushed the lead to 24-12 in the second quarter.Cloudland stayed on cruise control in the second half.Ella Benfield led Cloudland with 15 points, while Saharra McKinney scored 13 points.Ryan Turbyfill tossed in 10 points.In the boys’ game, both teams dealt with foul trouble early as the teams combined for 61 fouls.The teams traded shots in the first quarter as HV held a 13-11 advantage after eight minutes of play. Happy Valley extended the lead to 30-20 at the break.The ‘Landers fought hard in the second half but were unable to erase the deficit.Dyland McClellan led Cloudland with 12 points, while Eli Morgan added 10 points. Ryan Sexton and Jacob Stout each scored nine points. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14 Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks' Report: WVU QB JT Daniels enters transfer portal × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now 'American Pickers' to return for filming in North Carolina Avery County Arrest Report Leadership Avery class makes donation to benefit Avery County children Avery County Arrest Report A family affair: Christmas tree farmer and uncle deliver trees, cheer to Carolina coast Special Publication
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.