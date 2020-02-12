JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — It was a split decision for the Cloudland basketball programs.
The Cloudland boys’ basketball team was unable to hold off a late University High charge in a 66-58 decision, while the Cloudland girls’ basketball team stormed to a 50-20 victory over the Lady Bucs.
Cloudland’s other game on the week against Hampton was postponed until Feb. 13.
Against UH, the ‘Landers took control early.
CHS was in control during the first quarter as the offense was rolling. Cloudland took a 13-point lead after eight minutes of play, and ‘Landers held a nine-point lead at the half.
The second half, however, saw UH close the gap.
A quick Buc run erased the lead and neither team was able to get any breathing room the rest of the way. Cloudland held on to a 51-49 lead after three complete quarters.
UH, however, limited CHS to just seven points in the final quarter and rolled to the lead and win over Cloudland.
Hunter Shell scored 18 points. Bentley Gilbert tossed in 15 points, while Elijah Blair added 10 points. Hayden Shell and Connor Birchfield had seven and seven points.
In the girls’ game, Cloudland got rolling in the second quarter and never looks back.
Cloudland held a 14-6 lead after eight minutes of play. In the second quarter, the Lady ‘Lander offense limited UH to three points while scoring 19 points to push the lead to 33-9 at the half.
The second half was much the same as the outcome was never in doubt.
Mandy Benfield led the Cloudland barrage with 14 points. Jasmine Birchfield scored 10 points, and Kenzie Birchfield tossed in six points for the Cloudland cause.
