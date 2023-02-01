Cloudland splits at Johnson County By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jamie Shell Nick Caraway runs the Cloudland offense in recent action. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cloudland basketball programs had mixed results at Johnson County as January came to a close.The Lady ‘Landers captured a 70-30 victory over the Lady Longhorns, while the ‘Landers came up short in a 70-44 decision.Lady ‘Landers 70, Johnson County 30Cloudland wasted no time in taking control on the road in Mountain City.The Lady ‘Landers raced out to a double-digit lead in the first eight minutes and then continued to hold the momentum in the second stanza as they led by 19.The second half continued to be all Cloudland.Izabella Christman had 22 points to pace CHS. Ella Benfield finished with 20 points, while Ryan Turbyfill tossed in 11 points for the blue and gold.Johnson County 70, ‘Landers 44Cloudland stayed within striking distance for a half but was unable to keep pace in the second half with a hot-shooting Johnson County squad.After answering Longhorn shots in the opening minutes, Cloudland trailed 17-12 eight minutes into the game.Johnson County pushed the advantage to 37-28 by the half and outscored the ‘Landers 17-6 to open the second half despite a hard-fought battle from the Highlanders.Nick Caraway led Cloudland with 14 points, while Ryan Sexton scored 13 points. Cayden Clarke added eight points. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Free Throw Basketball Eli Morgan Basketball Team Chs Boys Win Ella Benfield Sports Astronautics Games And Toys Armed Forces Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Tom Brady: 'I'm retiring for good' Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86 Top 25 roundup: Florida rallies, stuns No. 2 Tennessee × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Historic Avery CARES building to be torn down due to disrepair Leadership Avery opens applications for 2023 program Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Appalachian Mountain Brewery partners with Bojangles to create new hard sweet tea Special Publication
