The Cloudland softball team was unable to extend its season past the District 1-A tournament.
The Lady ‘Landers dropped a 4-3 nail-biting decision to Unaka in the consolation bracket final in the tournament held at Unaka.
Cloudland opened the tournament by dropping a 9-4 decision before rolling past Hampton 10-0 in an elimination game.
Unaka 9, Lady ‘Landers 4
Cloudland kept battling but was unable to battle back from an early deficit.
After Unaka took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Cloudland answered with a run in the second, and cut the score to 3-2 in the fourth.
Unaka pushed the lead back to three runs, but the Lady ‘Landers once again answered the call with two runs to pull back within one after five complete innings.
Unaka, however, scored four runs to outlast CHS.
Ella Benfield had two hits and an RBI for Cloudland, while Layken Blair had two RBI and a hit.
Kendall Birchfield and Savannah McCourt also added a hit.
Lady ‘Landers 10, Hampton 0
Cloudland got on a roll and never looked back in the first elimination game.
CHS took a 1-0 lead in the first and pushed it to 6-0 in the third. From there, Cloudland was never challenged.
Ryan Turbyfill went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Eowyn McCoury and Blair each recorded two RBI. In the pitching circle, Birchfield and Turbyfill combined to throw a no-hitter.
Unaka 4, Lady ‘Landers 3
Despite a hard-fought effort, Cloudland was unable to extend the season.
The Lady ‘Landers opened the game as Birchfield hit a two-run home run to give CHS an early lead.
CHS held the lead until the first when Unaka plated four runs that allowed the Lady Rangers to hold a 4-2 lead heading to the sixth. Cloudland got a run back in the sixth, and got the tying run on base in the seventh, but was unable to rally.
Birchfield went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Bethany Sluder, McCoury, Blair, Benfield and Turbyfill all added hits.
