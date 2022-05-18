HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — The Cloudland softball team saw their season come painstakingly short of the Region 1-A tournament. The Lady ‘Landers dropped a 1-0 decision to North Greene in the District 1-A Loser’s Bracket final at Happy Valley.
Cloudland saw the Lady Huskies use a big inning to take an 8-1 lead in the opening game of the tournament before dispatching Hampton 12-2 in an elimination game.
North Greene 8, Cloudland 1In a game where runs came at a premium, Cloudland was unable to capitalize on early baserunners.
North Greene broke the stalemate with eight runs in the third, and Cloudland was unable to rally despite a hard-fought effort. Ryan Turbyfill, Ella Benfield, and Isabella Christman had two hits apiece, while Karah Fields struck out eight batters.
Cloudland 12, Hampton 2After a slow start, the Lady ‘Landers erupted in the bottom of the third and never looked back. Turbyfill tallied three hits, while Fields had a triple and a double.
North Greene 1, Cloudland 0The Lady ‘Landers used a strong defensive effort but was unable to capitalize on base runners. The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth as a sacrifice fly by North Greene allowed a runner to tag and narrowly beat the throw to take the 1-0 lead.
Saharra McKinney, Fields, and Benfield had a hit apiece.
Fields finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the pitching circle.
