The Cloudland football program had a rough Week 4.
The ‘Landers dropped a 42-0 contest to county rival Hampton at JC Campbell Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13. It was the first of two meetings between the ‘Landers and Bulldogs this season.
The loss dropped Cloudland to 0-3 on the season.
The ‘Landers were unable to keep pace with a torrid Hampton offensive attack in the first half.
After Cloudland went three-and-out to open the game, the Bulldogs took advantage of a 10-play drive, as quarterback Conor Jones hit Isaiah Greenwell for a 33-yard touchdown. The ‘Landers were unable to get anything going on the next drive and the Bulldogs capitalized with another Jones touchdown. That allowed Hampton to hold a 14-0 lead going to the second quarter.
In the second, Conner Birchfield and Triston Lacy looked to spark the CHS offense, but the ‘Landers were unable to sustain any drives. The Bulldogs continued to stay hot on the offensive side of the ball by recording 21 points in the stanza to take a 35-0 lead at the half.
Cloudland continued to battle, but was unable to find the scoreboard in the second half.
Birchfield had 31 yards to lead the way for Cloudland. Hunter Blair added 19 yards for the CHS cause.
Hampton’s Jones finished with five touchdowns — four through the air and another on the ground.
As a team, Hampton outgained CHS in total yardage 307-54.
The ‘Landers return to action on Sept. 20 with a trip to Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.