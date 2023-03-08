Cloudland sees season end In Region 1-A semifinals By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Mar 8, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jamie Shell Kendall Birchfield looks for an open teammate in playoff action against Hampton. Photo by Matt Laws Makenzie Street operates the CHS offense as the team bench looks on in the background. Photo by Matt Laws Ella Benfield works against her Hampton defensive opponent in regional playoff action. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cloudland girls basketball program came up short in extending its 2022-23 season.The Lady ‘Landers dropped a hard-fought 56-38 decision to Hampton in the Region 1-A semifinals — one game short of reaching the sectional round.After Hampton jumped out to a 7-2 lead, Makenzie Street and Ella Benfield combined to pull Cloudland within one. The Lady Bulldogs, however, hit a late shot to take a 14-10 lead into the second.Ryan Turbyfill and Benfield pulled the Lady ‘Landers back once again, but Hampton used a quick run to push the lead to 28-22 at the half.In the third quarter, Hampton pushed the lead out, but Cloudland continued to fight. However, the Lady ‘Landers were unable to make a late run.Benfield finished with 18 points for Cloudland. Reagan Blair scored 11 points. Turbyfill and Street scored five and four points, respectively. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Free Throw Basketball Eli Morgan Basketball Team Chs Boys Win Ella Benfield Sports Astronautics Games And Toys Armed Forces Literature The Economy Electronic Storage Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Ravens EVP: Lamar Jackson talks to go until deadline, will tag if needed Reports: Giants, Daniel Jones agree to 4-year, $160M deal Report: Philip Rivers sought return to NFL × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Community rallies around Trina Cook with benefit dinner Avery County Arrest Report Our Avery County: The Grandfather Community Avery County Arrest Report Mitchell County Arrest Report Special Publication
