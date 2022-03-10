The Cloudland girls basketball team saw a great season come to a close in Murfreesboro.
The Lady 'Landers were unable to erase a second-quarter Wayne County run in a 51-28 decision in the BlueCross Basketball Championships Class A Quarterfinals inside the Murphy Center on March 10.
Cloudland finished the season with a 21-10 record.
CHS took an early lead as Ella Benfield opened the scoring, and Izabella Christman drained a jumper to give CHS an early 4-1 lead.
After Wayne County tied things up, Ryan Turbyfill hit a 3-pointer to push CHS back in the lead. The Lady Cats, however, scored 14 of the next 15 points, including a half-court basket as time expired, to take an 18-8 lead after a quarter of play.
Points were hard to come by for Cloudland in the second quarter. Benfield opened the scoring in the second and also added a pair of free throws later on, and Saharra McKinney added a free throw. However, the Lady Cats pushed the lead to 31-13 at the half.
The Lady 'Landers continued to battle but was unable to mount a rally despite some big shots from Karah Fields in the quarter.
In the final quarter, Cloudland continued to fight hard but was unable to overcome the deficit to advance.
Benfield and Fields had eight points apiece to pace CHS, while Christman had five points. Turbyfill had three points, while Chloe Watson and McKinney had two points apiece.
Lauren Bryant had 15 points to lead Wayne County. Savanna McClain and Blair Baugus had 10 points apiece.
