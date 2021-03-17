MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It was a hard-fought battle, but the Cloudland girls’ basketball team came up short.
The Lady ‘Landers were unable to extend the season as they fell 63-31 to eventual state champion Loretto in the TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championship Class A Quarterfinals inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on March 10.
Jasmine Birchfield opened the scoring for the Blue and Gold, but Loretto used a 10-0 run to take an early lead. After shots from Mandy Benfield and Saharra McKinney, the Lady Mustangs were able to edge back ahead to a 22-7 lead after a quarter of play.
Cloudland opened the second quarter quickly with key shots from Heaven Caraway, Birchfield and McKinney, but was unable to cut into the Loretto lead before the half.
The second half saw Cloudland continue to battle as CHS made a quick run with a pair of 3-pointers from Gracie Freeman and a Caraway bucket, but they were unable to mount a rally.
Birchfield led Cloudland with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Caraway had eight points. Freeman scored six points. McKinney and Benfield had five and two points, respectively.
Cloudland shot 12-of-44 from the floor (27 percent) for the game, and was 6-of-15 (40 percent) from behind the three-point arc. Loretto shot 23-of-38 from the field (61 percent) and 7-for-12 (58 percent) from the three-point line.
Karly Weathers had a game-high 21 points to lead Loretto.
