ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. —
The Region 1-A title is once again in Roan Mountain.
The Cloudland football team clinched its fifth-straight Region 1-A title with a 50-28 victory over Jellico on Oct. 18 at Orr Field. Cloudland also clinched a No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs.
There was never a doubt against the Blue Devils.
Cloudland found the end zone first when Seth Birchfield plunged into the end zone from a yard out as CHS took a 6-0 lead after a quarter of play. Hunter Shell hit Bentley Gilbert early in the second quarter for a touchdown that covered 22 yards, and senior Triston Lacy ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Hunter Blair got in the scoring act for Cloudland as he tallied a nine-yard touchdown and a three-yard touchdown. That allowed CHS to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
Jellico got on the board first in the third quarter, but Lacy responded with his second kickoff return for a score this season, this one covering 65 yards. The senior had his second touchdown of the night later in the third quarter on an 18-yard pass from Shell.
The fourth quarter saw Gage McKinney wrap up the Cloudland scoring on a 25-yard run.
Lacy finished the night with nine carries for 78 yards, while Birchfield had eight carries for 55 yards. Blair tallied 51 yards in the game.
Shell was 5-of-10 for 57 yards along with 50 yards on the ground.
The ‘Landers get back on the road on Oct. 25 as CHS is slated to travel to Johnson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.