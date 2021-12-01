ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program came up heartbreakingly short in its Class A Semifinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 26.
The ‘Landers fell 30-22 to South Pittsburg at Orr Field in semifinal action, just one game away from the state championship game in Chattanooga.
Cloudland recorded a 12-1 mark in head coach Zac Benfield’s first season at the helm of the program.
After a fumble from each team, Cloudland struck first as Caleb Sluder capped a 13-play drive with a five-yard run to the end zone.
South Pittsburg got within striking range, but the Cloudland defense forced them to fourth down and then stopped any chance of conversion after the snap sailed over the holder’s head on a field goal attempt.
The ‘Landers answered as Sluder raced 65 yards for a touchdown four plays later. On the two-point conversion, Seth Birchfield broke into the end zone to give CHS a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Pirates got on the board late in the second quarter to trim the Cloudland lead to 14-7 at the half.
South Pitt continued to have the momentum early in the third quarter with a quick touchdown from De’Andre Kelly to tie the game up at 14-14.
The ‘Landers, however, battled back, as Birchfield found the end zone from three yards out, and added the two-point honors himself to push the lead to 22-14.
After Cloudland recovered a South Pitt fumble, the ‘Landers were stopped on fourth down inside the South Pittsburg 10, which shifted momentum to the visitors. The Pirates took advantage and scored to even things up early in the fourth quarter.
South Pitt recovered an ensuing kickoff and scored quickly to take the lead.
Cloudland, however, continued to fight and moved to midfield as the clock dipped under two minutes. The drive stalled with a turnover, however, to dash the team’s hopes of a trip to Chattanooga.
Sluder had 180 yards on 28 carries. Birchfield finished with 37 carries for 177 yards.
