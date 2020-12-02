ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland senior Eli Preswood has received quite an honor.
The senior linebacker has been selected to participate in the annual Tennessee East-West All Star Classic in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Dec. 9.
The event is organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA). In a normal year, the event would be the annual East-West All-Star Classic, but has been changed to a combine this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preswood, who was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the ‘Landers, will go through an NFL-style combine and will be tested and timed in a dozen different categories. The results will be posted online and shared with scouting services and colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.